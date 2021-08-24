WATCH NOW: SWAT called after wanted man flees; infant found in mobile home, police say

GARY — A SWAT team was called to a mobile home park after a wanted man fled inside a trailer from officers, Gary police said. Authorities then discovered an infant by itself inside the residence.

Police called SWAT members Tuesday afternoon to Colfax Mobile Homes in the area of 36th Avenue and Colfax Street.

Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady said there was an ongoing SWAT operation inside the park after a wanted man refused to comply with police. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

Around 1:13 p.m. officers went to the 6100 block of West 36th Avenue to attempt to find a man who had an active warrant and to follow up on an investigation, Hamady said.

Once on scene, officers were able to confirm the wanted man’s identity and he fled from police, going inside a mobile home.

As police went inside the mobile home, they found a dog that needed to be secured. Meanwhile, it is believed the man fled out the rear of the residence.

Police established a perimeter outside the mobile home while assisting agencies and police dogs were called to the area.