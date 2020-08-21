WATCH NOW: Swimming prohibited at Indiana Dunes State Park until September, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON — Beachgoers will need to stay out of the water at Indiana Dunes State Park until September, officials said Friday.

A shortage of lifeguards has caused swimming and wading to be prohibited at the state park, The Indiana Dunes State Park announced. However, the beach will remain open for walking and other activities on the shore during regular park hours.

Currently the main and west parking lots will remain open and the Beach Trail boardwalk will continue to give beach access for those staying at the camp sites.

On busy days when the parking lots are full, cars will only be admitted as other cars leave to reduce beach congestion for better social distancing.

