 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Swimming prohibited at Indiana Dunes State Park until September, officials say
urgent

WATCH NOW: Swimming prohibited at Indiana Dunes State Park until September, officials say

{{featured_button_text}}
State Park FILE

People swim and wade in Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park. 

 John Luke, file, The Times

CHESTERTON — Beachgoers will need to stay out of the water at Indiana Dunes State Park until September, officials said Friday.

A shortage of lifeguards has caused swimming and wading to be prohibited at the state park, The Indiana Dunes State Park announced. However, the beach will remain open for walking and other activities on the shore during regular park hours.

Currently the main and west parking lots will remain open and the Beach Trail boardwalk will continue to give beach access for those staying at the camp sites.

On busy days when the parking lots are full, cars will only be admitted as other cars leave to reduce beach congestion for better social distancing.

0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 90 staff laid off from East Chicago schools during virtual learning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts