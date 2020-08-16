WATCH NOW: Teen remains missing after disappearing off Portage Riverwalk, official says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — A male teen remains missing after being pulled under the water Sunday by large waves and rip currents at Portage Riverwalk and Lakefront.

Terri Millefoglie, an officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, said a group of five male teens from Illinois were swimming at the lakefront around 11 a.m. Sunday when the waves pulled them under.

One of the teens, who is about 16, remained missing Sunday evening, Millefoglie said.

"We're still searching here at Portage Lakefront. We'll go until probably at least dark, and then we'll start again at daybreak," Millefoglie said.

Four others also were involved with the incident at the lakefront. Two involved rescued themselves and two were hospitalized after a Good Samaritan on a jet ski stepped in to help, Millefoglie said.

One of the teens has since been released from the hospital, while a male from the group remains in critical condition, she said.

Officers also responded to a drowning at Porter Beach that sent a man to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.