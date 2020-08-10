WATCH NOW: Thousands left without power after storm with 'tornado-like' behaviors blows through Region

Additionally, damage to roofs, windows and vehicles were expected. Tree damage and power outages also were likely, the weather agency said.

Meteorologist Brian Leatherwood, who works in the Romeoville, Illinois, NWS office, said the storms carried gusts up to 100 mph in Iowa.

"We're still seeing gusts up into the 60 mile per hour range from various observations. With that in mind, we've also got different reports of rather large hail ¾-inch or maybe even greater," Leatherwood said.

Leatherwood said the storms were fast moving and wouldn't last long, but could be destructive.

"The storms are dangerous. We've gotten a lot of reports of flying debris. ... Then they're fast moving, as I said up to 70 miles per hour. So if people wait too late, it's going to be dangerous for them," he said.

"I advise that people start getting ready to seek shelter. They also need to secure any loose items that might be out there trash cans, lawn furniture, or whatever it might be because a lot of reports of debris being picked up and thrown and then they turn into deadly projectiles."

A beach hazard also was issued Monday and remains in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday, NWS said.