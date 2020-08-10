You are the owner of this article.
WATCH NOW: Thousands left without power after storm with 'tornado-like' behaviors blows through Region
WATCH NOW: Thousands left without power after storm with 'tornado-like' behaviors blows through Region

A storm with "tornado-like" behaviors with winds that reached up to 80 mph moved through the area, leaving thousands in the Region without power. 

Monday evening, NIPSCO reported nearly 22,000 outages in Northwest Indiana. 

In a post on its Facebook page, Kankakee Valley REMC, which services areas in the Region, including portions of Winfield and Porter County, reported 4,100 outages. 

The storm knocked down power lines and trees and has left Lake County 911 "inundated with storm-related emergencies" the agency said in a Facebook post. 

The agency advised people to call 911 if an immediate threat to life or property exists. 

Power outages can be reported to NIPSCO by calling 1-800-4NIPSCO or by texting "OUT" to 444-111. 

Any additional problems can be reported through the county's non-emergency line at 219-660-0000, Lake County 911 said. 

On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties and said flying debris would be dangerous to those without shelter and mobile homes will experience heavy damage.

Additionally, damage to roofs, windows and vehicles were expected. Tree damage and power outages also were likely, the weather agency said.

Meteorologist Brian Leatherwood, who works in the Romeoville, Illinois, NWS office, said the storms carried gusts up to 100 mph in Iowa. 

"We're still seeing gusts up into the 60 mile per hour range from various observations. With that in mind, we've also got different reports of rather large hail ¾-inch or maybe even greater," Leatherwood said. 

Leatherwood said the storms were fast moving and wouldn't last long, but could be destructive. 

"The storms are dangerous. We've gotten a lot of reports of flying debris. ... Then they're fast moving, as I said up to 70 miles per hour. So if people wait too late, it's going to be dangerous for them," he said.

"I advise that people start getting ready to seek shelter. They also need to secure any loose items that might be out there trash cans, lawn furniture, or whatever it might be because a lot of reports of debris being picked up and thrown and then they turn into deadly projectiles." 

A beach hazard also was issued Monday and remains in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday, NWS said. 

In a statement, the NWS said waves reaching 3 to 5 feet are expected with dangerous swimming conditions due to incoming thunderstorms.

Rip currents and structural currents also are expected.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

