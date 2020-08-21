WATCH NOW: Toddler dies in mobile home fire; firefighters rescue mother from blaze

NEW CHICAGO — Neighbors rescued a 4-year-old boy and attempted to help his father break windows as a fire engulfed his mobile home Thursday at Ravinia Pines, killing a 2-year-old girl inside and causing the children's mother to fall unconscious in a back bedroom, according to fire officials and residents.
Emergency crews arrived shortly after 2:30 p.m. to find heavy fire and smoke and flames spreading to trailers on either side, New Chicago Fire Chief Joe Eakins said.
In all, the blaze destroyed three mobile homes, a car and caused heat damage to two more mobile homes at the park, which is in the 500 block of East 37th Avenue.
New Chicago, Lake Station and Hobart firefighters worked together to enter the home and located an unconscious woman in a back bedroom. A UCAN medical helicopter was called, and the woman was flown to University of Chicago Medical Center, fire officials said.
The toddler, whose identity has not yet been released, was found in a living room after firefighters knocked down the flames, New Chicago Fire Chief Joe Eakins said.
The child's name has not yet been released. An autopsy was planned Friday, Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey said.
A firefighter from Hobart also suffered a heat-related injury, but was not taken to a hospital, fire officials said.
Domino’s delivery driver Jennie Besario, of Hobart, was delivering a pizza to a Ravinia Pines residence Thursday afternoon when she took a wrong turn.
“Something told me to keep driving and circle around up ahead, that’s when I noticed a boy, about 3 or 4 years old, on the porch of a trailer with a cellphone in his hand,” Besario said. “When I got closer, I saw flames in the windows. That’s when I knew he was in trouble and I turned around.”
Besario said she got out of her car and rushed to the boy, waving her arms and calling for help, attracting attention from neighbors.
After the delivery driver pointed out the 4-year-old boy on the porch of the mobile home, neighbor Austin Cyprian, 17, said he and others took the boy to a neighbor's home.
"He said, 'Mommy, my Mommy is in there,'" Cyprian said.
Cyprian said his sister's boyfriend kicked in the front door of the trailer to attempt to get inside, but flames came out and he had to back away. Meanwhile, Cyprian ran to mobile homes to the north and south to alert the residents of the blaze.
Cyprian alerted a woman living in the trailer to the south, who escaped, he said. No one was home at the mobile home to the north.
The father of the child who died works at the park and ran home, Cyprian said.
Cyprian said he attempted to find objects the man could use to break windows as he searched for his wife and daughter, but the man used his bare hands.
"It was super black, so we couldn't see anything," he said.
Cyprian said the man suffered cuts to his hands.
Cyprian estimated the Fire Department arrived in two minutes, but he and his sister called multiple times because the fire "was spreading like crazy."
"We wanted them here instantly, because we knew there were people trapped inside," he said.
Luis Alvarado lived with his fiance and their three children — ages 5, 3 and 6 months — in the trailer to the north that was destroyed.
His family was out making funeral arrangements for his fiance's grandfather when the fire broke out, he said.
Alvarado's sister, who also lives in Ravinia Pines, called him about the fire and told him to come quick.
When he and his family arrived, he saw they had lost everything.
"It was all gone," he said. "It was still on fire."
Alvarado said his family has insurance, but he had not yet been able to enter his home. He recently bought a new couch and tables and paid off a new television, he said.
Though some neighbors said late Thursday they heard an explosion, Eakins and Phil Topor, a fire marshal with the Merrillville Fire Department who is assisting in the investigation, said they could not verify those reports.
Cyprian said he never heard an explosion.
As Eakins stood at the scene Friday morning, he pointed to a mobile home across the street that had been damaged by radiant heat.
"You can see how hot it was," he said.
He said he's been a firefighter for decades, and Thursday's blaze was tragic.
"Our hearts go out to the family," he said. "If I could offer any comforting words, I sure would do it, but right now I don't even know what words would suffice."
Eakins said he was proud of the firefighters for their efforts and grateful for assistance from other agencies, including Lake Station, Hobart, Merrillville, Lake Ridge, South Haven, Portage and the Indiana fire marshal's office.
Firefighters needed multiple tankers and engines, because there are not many hydrants in the area, he said.
The fire's origin and cause remained under investigation, though there was no evidence it was an intentional act, Topor said.
Residents who thought they heard an explosion might have heard tires popping or glass breaking, he said.
The three-bedroom trailer where the fire started was manufactured in 1977, he said. The mobiles homes to which the fire spread appeared to be more modern.
Neighbors said the mobile homes at Ravinia Pines are sometimes just feet apart, which creates dangerous conditions when a fire breaks out.
Fires break out fairly often at the park, residents and fire officials said.
Not everyone can afford insurance, Cyprian said.
"There are more than 500 people in here at risk of losing their belongings, their homes," he said.
The community is a tight-knit place where neighbors help neighbors and everyone knows each other, he said.
"I grew up here since I was a little boy," he said. "All the people on this street are like family to me."
Watching the fire was terrifying, he said.
"I'm worried about it happening to anybody," he said.
Barb Blashill, of Valparaiso, said a group is working to collect items to donate to those who were affected by the fire.
Members of the public Facebook group Porter County Neighbors Helping Neighbors, created by Blashill and Jacinda Hinten, immediately began pulling together food, gift cards, clothes and other items to donate.
Blashill said the group is gathering donations together and might host a drive at a local venue or find a way to directly distribute the items to those who need them.
Blashill has reached out to management of Ravinia Pines to connect with residents and said she can be contacted at bblashill@yahoo.com or through the Porter County Neighbors Helping Neighbors page.
