WATCH NOW: Toddler dies in mobile home fire; firefighters rescue mother from blaze

Cyprian said he attempted to find objects the man could use to break windows as he searched for his wife and daughter, but the man used his bare hands.

"It was super black, so we couldn't see anything," he said.

Cyprian said the man suffered cuts to his hands.

Cyprian estimated the Fire Department arrived in two minutes, but he and his sister called multiple times because the fire "was spreading like crazy."

"We wanted them here instantly, because we knew there were people trapped inside," he said.

Luis Alvarado lived with his fiance and their three children — ages 5, 3 and 6 months — in the trailer to the north that was destroyed.

His family was out making funeral arrangements for his fiance's grandfather when the fire broke out, he said.

Alvarado's sister, who also lives in Ravinia Pines, called him about the fire and told him to come quick.

When he and his family arrived, he saw they had lost everything.

"It was all gone," he said. "It was still on fire."