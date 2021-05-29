WATCH NOW: Tourism booms at Indiana Dunes, spurred by pandemic, national park designation

Visit Michigan City LaPorte Executive Director Jack Arnett, whose tourism agency markets the east end of the Indiana Dunes National Park, said visitation was expected to increase this summer because of pent-up demand.

Dunes Tourism The Chicago skyline is easily visible from the top of the recently renamed "Diana's Dune."

"Everything was shut down last year, but now people have the opportunity to come back and stay," he said. "We have the third most vacation rentals in the state in LaPorte County. Come stay in one of our many bed-and-breakfasts."

The Indiana Dunes National Park saw a spike of more than 20% in attendance last year, National Parks Service spokesman Bruce Rowe said.

"It was so much of a spike in attendance at the beaches we had to bring in state police and local police to patrol some of the beach areas and the parking lots," he said. "With the Chicago beaches reopening, we're not sure if we will see that again this year. But it wasn't just the beaches. We saw a spike on all the outdoor portions of the park. We definitely saw a spike in the trails, including the trails away from the beaches."

People flocked to places like the Dune Ridge Trail, the Baily Homestead, the Chellburg Farm and the Miller Woods.

"There's been a spike in all trails, even those not even connected to the beaches," Rowe said.