WATCH NOW: UPDATE: 1 arrested after bank guard shot dead during robbery; 1 armed suspect at large, police say

A bank guard was killed Friday in an attempted bank robbery at the First Midwest Bank on Ridge Road

GARY — One suspect has been arrested after a bank guard was killed Friday in an attempted bank robbery at the First Midwest Bank on Ridge Road, authorities said.

One of the men was found late Friday afternoon and taken into custody, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said. He was arrested in the woods between 44th Street and 45th Avenue, west of Garfield Avenue, said FBI Agent Chris Bavender. 

The second suspect is still being sought. 

Police released surveillance images from the bank showing the suspects. The suspects were described as two African American males who are armed and dangerous, Bavender said. 

The FBI has taken over the case as the main investigating agency. 

"The Lake County Sheriff’s Department will assist in whatever way we can in bringing these suspects to justice," Martinez said. "I would like to offer my deepest heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the security officer who was killed."

Bavender said the FBI also extends condolences for the victim's family, friends and colleagues. 

Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady confirmed that shortly before 2 p.m. the bank, at 1975 W. Ridge Road, was held up and during the attempted heist, a bank guard was fatally shot. 

It's believed the guard was approached outside and may have been ambushed, according to Martinez. 

Two police helicopters were searching a wooded area behind the bank early Friday afternoon. Police dogs were also dispatched to the scene to search and tracked the last known locations of the men. 

Anyone who has information of the remaining suspect's whereabouts or information on the crime, should call 911, Bavendar said. The identities of the victim and arrested suspect have not yet been released by authorities. 

This is a developing story. Check back at nwi.com for updates. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

