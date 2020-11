WATCH NOW: UPDATE: 1 fuel plant employee suffers serious burns in large fire near Gary airport

GARY — A worker at a fuel plant was hospitalized with serious burns after a fire broke out in an industrial area near Gary/Chicago International Airport.

Firefighters worked into the night to quell the fire that sparked Wednesday afternoon at InnoFuel Energy Solutions at 6480 Industrial Highway in Gary.

The employee's injuries were last reported as not life-threatening and the were no other injuries to firefighters or civilians, said Gary Fire Department Chief Sean O'Donnell.

As of 9 p.m., firefighters were still working at the scene. Responders were dispatched about 1:15 p.m. for a report of a structure fire at the business.

Thick, dark smoke poured into the air and was visible for miles.

Firefighters from several agencies including Merrillville, New Chicago and Hobart also responded.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, O'Donnell said.

