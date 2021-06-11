WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Bank guard shot dead during robbery identified; 1 armed suspect at large, police say

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — The security guard who was fatally shot during an attempted robbery at First Midwest Bank has been identified as a Tinley Park man.

Richard Castellana, 55, was pronounced dead at 2:20 p.m. Friday, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.

One suspect has been arrested and one remains at large as of Friday night, authorities said.

One of the men was found late Friday afternoon and taken into custody, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said. He was arrested in the woods between 44th Street and 45th Avenue, west of Garfield Avenue, said FBI Agent Chris Bavender.

The second suspect is still being sought.

Police released surveillance images from the bank showing the suspects. The suspects were described as two African American males who are armed and dangerous, Bavender said.

The FBI has taken over the case as the main investigating agency.

"The Lake County Sheriff’s Department will assist in whatever way we can in bringing these suspects to justice," Martinez said. "I would like to offer my deepest heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the security officer who was killed."