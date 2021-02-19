WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Car was wedged under semi in multi-vehicle wreck on interstate

LAKE STATION — A man who died as the result of a multi-vehicle wreck late Thursday on Interstate 80/94 was identified as an 81-year-old Portage resident.

John Miller was pronounced dead at the scene after responders were dispatched to I-80/94 near the Ripley Street exit, Indiana State Police and the Lake County coroner's office said.

A coroner's release listed Miller's nature of injury and manner of death as pending Friday.

State police and coroner's staff responded to the crash about 7 p.m. and found a semitrailer and two passenger cars wrecked along the inside of the median wall.

One of the cars was wedged under the front of the semi and pinned up against the median wall.

Preliminary investigations showed that a gray 2011 Toyota Prius drove through snow in between the ramp from the Indiana Toll Road and I-94. The driver lost control of the vehicle and spun into the path of the semi, Indiana State Police reported.

The semi then struck the Prius on the driver's side and then sideswiped a 2020 Chrysler van.