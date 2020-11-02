WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Residents jump from windows as fire engulfs Lansing apartment building

LANSING — One person was taken to a hospital after jumping out a window, and four others — including two police officers — were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out early Monday at an apartment building.

The Lansing Fire Department responded about 3:15 a.m. to the blaze at a building in the 3000 block of Bernice Avenue, fire officials said.

Firefighters found fires on all three floors, making the blaze difficult to knock down.

Jamauri McNabb, a resident of one of the scorched apartments, said he saw a neighbor leap from the third floor and another toss a child from a window as flames engulfed the building.

Avaentae Thomas, McNabb's cousin, was asleep when McNabb woke him up to heavy smoke and the smell of fire.

The cousins and other family members escaped the building as thick, black smoke surrounded them. The experience left McNabb's mother in shock, he said.

She was checked by medics and in stable condition, McNabb said.

Everyone in the cousins' family got out of the burning building safely, but much of their belongings were destroyed. What more could have been lost in the fire lingers in McNabb's mind, he said.