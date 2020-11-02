 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Residents jump from windows as fire engulfs Lansing apartment building
breaking urgent

WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Residents jump from windows as fire engulfs Lansing apartment building

LANSING — One person was taken to a hospital after jumping out a window, and four others — including two police officers — were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out early Monday at an apartment building.

The Lansing Fire Department responded about 3:15 a.m. to the blaze at a building in the 3000 block of Bernice Avenue, fire officials said.

Firefighters found fires on all three floors, making the blaze difficult to knock down.

Jamauri McNabb, a resident of one of the scorched apartments, said he saw a neighbor leap from the third floor and another toss a child from a window as flames engulfed the building.

Avaentae Thomas, McNabb's cousin, was asleep when McNabb woke him up to heavy smoke and the smell of fire.

The cousins and other family members escaped the building as thick, black smoke surrounded them. The experience left McNabb's mother in shock, he said.

She was checked by medics and in stable condition, McNabb said.

Everyone in the cousins' family got out of the burning building safely, but much of their belongings were destroyed. What more could have been lost in the fire lingers in McNabb's mind, he said.

"I could have been killed," he said. "I am happy to be alive."

Thomas described the event as a near-death experience and said he is thankful that he and everyone else in the apartment escaped.

"It was just a very scary experience," he said.

Some residents jumped through windows to escape, and at least one neighbor was attempting to catch people, officials said.

Three people were taken to hospitals — one after jumping out a window and two others for smoke inhalation, fire officials said. Two police officers also were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation, but were later released.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office, as well as Lansing police and firefighters, were at the scene Monday morning.

Several nearby fire departments helped battle the blaze earlier, including units from South Holland, Lynwood, Calumet City and Munster, fire officials said.

Officials still are working to determine a cause of the fire.

