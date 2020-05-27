WATCH NOW: Veteran discharged from hospital after 55-day battle with coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUNSTER — After 55 days in the hospital, a 73-year-old veteran from Hammond was ushered out by hospital employees and family cheering and waving American flags.

On Thursday afternoon, Armando Blanco Sr. left Community Hospital in Munster after a long battle with coronavirus, his family said. Following a tracheotomy after being taken off the ventilator, his voice was just coming back.

When first seeing his son, Blanco Sr. said, “Thanks for waiting for me.”

His son replied, “No, thank you, Dad, for fighting.”

“The first time seeing him, all I could think is, ‘He’s a miracle,’” said Armando Blanco Jr., of Crown Point. “I was so relieved and so happy for him. All I kept telling him was, ‘Dad, I knew you could do it.’ The nurses were crying tears of happiness. I haven’t felt this much relief in the past 55 days.”

Blanco Jr. said he and his family have had video calls with Blanco Sr. almost every day during his stay at the hospital, where he saw staff covered in personal protective equipment tending to his father. He said medical staff have expressed how amazed they are at Blanco Sr.'s recovery.

Seeing them in person for the first time filled him with a sense of gratitude.