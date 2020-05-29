You are the owner of this article.
WATCH NOW: Video of bicyclists nearly hit by train prompts response from local police
WATCH NOW: Video of bicyclists nearly hit by train prompts response from local police

Railroad video griffith

This is a snapshot of the footage someone sent to police showing multiple bicyclists nearly get struck by a train.  

 Provided

GRIFFITH — After video emerged of multiple bicyclists nearly getting hit by a train in Griffith after disregarding railroad signals, railroad and local police have sparked collaborative efforts.

The video was taken by a Region resident on Monday and was shared with Canadian National Police Service and Griffith police, said Griffith Chief of Police Greg Mance.

The video shows the rail crossing at South Broad Street in Griffith near the popular biking and walking hub known as the Erie Lackawanna Bike Trail.

Both agencies have joined to work together to address the behavior seen in the video.

“The video shows several bicyclist recklessly disregard the activated railroad gates on South Broad Street, with a few of them coming within a few feet of being struck by another passing train,” Mance said.

He said next week authorities will be conducting some education and safety enforcement activities in a joint operation between the CN railroad police and Griffith police.

