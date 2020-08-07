WATCH NOW: Video of officer arresting bystander prompts threats, chief says; cop put on leave

GARY — A Gary officer has been placed on leave as the police department opens an investigation following the arrest of two people that was captured on video, officials said.
Police officials on Friday afternoon confirmed in a public statement that an investigation was underway.
"The Gary Police Department has been made aware of a video of one of our officers that is circling through the community. The events depicted in the video are already under investigation," the announcement read.
Police Chief Brian Evans said the department opted to issue a statement Friday after being inundated with phone calls, including threats, from people across the country. Though the video is from mid-July, Evans said it recirculated on social media Friday.
“That’s why we put out a statement, so people know we are aware of it and the officer is on leave,” he said.
Evans said he placed the officer on administrative leave shortly after the video surfaced on social media the first time in July. He declined to name the officer, citing the pending investigation. Officials did not clarify whether the officer was on paid leave.
The video, originally uploaded July 14 and shared via YouTube and Facebook, appears to show a Gary police officer arrest a man who was filming the officer taking a woman into custody at a gas station.
The officer commanded the woman to show her ID and stop resisting, the video appears to show. A man behind the camera can be heard first addressing the officer, saying, "Why are you being rough to her like that?" as the officer appears to pull the woman by her arm.
The bystander then is heard saying, "Sir, are you going to break her arm? Is that, like, police brutality?" As the man walked closer, the officer commands him twice, "Back up, now."
The woman, whose hands are now being held behind her back by the officer, looks at the man recording, saying, "Don't you leave me here."
During this time, the officer tells the woman to stop fighting, to which she replies, "I'm not fighting."
After her hands were restrained, the officer next asks the woman where her ID is, to which she replies that she does not know and could not reach her ID.
The officer then appears to search her pockets as the woman repeats, "You cannot touch me."
At several points in the footage, the man behind the camera tells the officer to have a female officer search the woman instead.
"You can't search her. You're supposed to call a female officer," the man can be heard saying.
When a female officer arrives, the man recording tells her, "He was manhandling her. And she's a female. There's a difference. I know my laws. He almost broke her arm."
As the situation continues, the video shows the officer repeatedly command the man to back away and warned him, "If you want to interfere, you'll be involved as well."
Two other officers — one male and one female — approached the man and asked him to remain calm, at which point the arresting officer ordered the man to present his ID, saying he was involved because he approached the officer.
"I'm not involved. I'm not falling for this. I know my rights. I'm recording because he almost broke her arm," the man can be heard replying to police off camera.
The arresting officer commanded the man several more times to present his ID. When the man maintained he was not involved and had done nothing wrong, the officer appears to lead the man to the back of a police vehicle.
The video has since went viral, with more than 1,300 views on Facebook and 7,700 views on YouTube to date.
The Chicago man who was arrested asked not to be named as he seeks an attorney to provide legal counsel. He said the incident happened sometime between 12:50 a.m. and 1:25 a.m. July 11. The man said he was charged with four counts of resisting arrest and was jailed at the Gary Police Department.
"When (the woman) pulled into the parking lot, she was screaming and yelling on the phone to 911 that 'This guy was still following me," the man said. "Then he pulls up in an unmarked car. Not once did he say he was a Gary police officer."
The man said the woman then got out of her car and asked the officer, "Why do you keep following me?" He said the officer then allegedly grabbed her arm, twisting it.
The man said after he was arrested, he asked another officer to give his phone to a passenger who was inside his car.
"I felt my rights were stripped away because all I was doing was videotaping," the man said. "With no eyewitnesses, this could have been a lot worse. ... She didn't want me to leave and if I did, who is to say what would happen next?"
The Gary chief said citizens can record police officers on duty so long as they don’t interfere with an investigation or arrest.
“Videotaping police is a hot button issue right now. Police have no right to privacy and should expect to be recorded, and we are trained on that policy,” Evans said.
Evans reiterated the video remains under investigation, saying that the officer’s leave is not directly related to the video contents. He said the officer will continue to be on leave pending an internal investigation into a history of issues concerning “professional standards” and past encounters with the public.
In April 2019, a Gary officer resigned after arresting and forcibly stopping a video blogger from filming her while she was on duty.
Edward Michael Strauss, of Gary, was arrested the night of Sept. 1 in front of his home after filming former Officer Nicretia Jones and other officers from a public walkway. The officers were reportedly responding to a domestic situation at a residence.
In a January 2019 letter to the Gary Police Civil Service Commission recommending discipline, former Gary Police Chief Richard Allen said Jones violated several of the department’s standard operating procedures, including disrespecting Strauss’ constitutionally protected civil rights.
Strauss was initially charged with disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement. The charges were dropped against Strauss, however he has since been accused of injuring and threatening an East Chicago officer in July.
