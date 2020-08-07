WATCH NOW: Video of officer arresting bystander prompts threats, chief says; cop put on leave

As the situation continues, the video shows the officer repeatedly command the man to back away and warned him, "If you want to interfere, you'll be involved as well."

Two other officers — one male and one female — approached the man and asked him to remain calm, at which point the arresting officer ordered the man to present his ID, saying he was involved because he approached the officer.

"I'm not involved. I'm not falling for this. I know my rights. I'm recording because he almost broke her arm," the man can be heard replying to police off camera.

The arresting officer commanded the man several more times to present his ID. When the man maintained he was not involved and had done nothing wrong, the officer appears to lead the man to the back of a police vehicle.

The video has since went viral, with more than 1,300 views on Facebook and 7,700 views on YouTube to date.

The Chicago man who was arrested asked not to be named as he seeks an attorney to provide legal counsel. He said the incident happened sometime between 12:50 a.m. and 1:25 a.m. July 11. The man said he was charged with four counts of resisting arrest and was jailed at the Gary Police Department.