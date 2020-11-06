WATCH NOW: Video released of person of interest in auto theft; police seek public's help

MUNSTER — Police are seeking help to identify a person of interest in the theft of a 2014 Ford Explorer.
The car was reported to have been stolen about 2:35 a.m. Sunday in the 8500 block of Northcote Avenue, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said.
Video released by police shows a man check his surroundings before getting into the vehicle and leaving the area. The man in the video had short hear and a chin strap beard, and was wearing a flat bill cap with sports shoes.
Police did not release additional details on the investigation Friday.
Anyone able to identify the man in the video is urged to contact Munster police Detective Nolan Archer at 219-836-6672 or narcher@munster.org. Callers may request to remain anonymous.
Adam Scheeringa
Alan Martinez
Bethany Roach
Brandon Smith
Brian Garza
Britton Wilson
Carlos Andrade
Catherine Bergen
Chad Laffoon
Charles Snyder
Cristina Galka
Dajionay James
Danielle Thomas
David Ledesma
David Wilson
Dejuan Eskew
Dermonta Ramsey
Drequan Crowder
Dustyn Boyd
Dwan McDowell
Earl Warner
Edward Bellmore
Edward Lopez
Eliot Flores
Franklin Swopes
Guiyou Shen
Jamaille Shaw
James Fontecchio
James Roberson
Jeffrey Hudgins
Jeremiah Burns
John Crawley
Jordan Lewis
Jordan Reel
Jordyn Schierberl
Jorge Galan
Jose Lopez
Jose Nunez
Jose Rivera
Joseph Olivotto
Kaylan White
Keith McCoy
Kristopher Earl
Lanie Phillips
Lonnie Hutton
Mauricio Torres Mancilla
Melissa Kerns
Michael Melendez
Orlando Cabrales
Paige Del Real
Peter Reindl
Richard Vinet
Robert Mundo
Samuel Bramwell
Samuel Camacho
Samuel Readus
Scott Kennedy
Stacy Kwilas
Tyran James
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!