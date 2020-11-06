WATCH NOW: Video released of person of interest in auto theft; police seek public's help

MUNSTER — Police are seeking help to identify a person of interest in the theft of a 2014 Ford Explorer.

The car was reported to have been stolen about 2:35 a.m. Sunday in the 8500 block of Northcote Avenue, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said.

Video released by police shows a man check his surroundings before getting into the vehicle and leaving the area. The man in the video had short hear and a chin strap beard, and was wearing a flat bill cap with sports shoes.

Police did not release additional details on the investigation Friday.

Anyone able to identify the man in the video is urged to contact Munster police Detective Nolan Archer at 219-836-6672 or narcher@munster.org. Callers may request to remain anonymous.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.