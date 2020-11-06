 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Video released of person of interest in auto theft; police seek public's help
WATCH NOW: Video released of person of interest in auto theft; police seek public's help

Munster police release video of auto theft suspect, seek public's help

Munster police are asking for the public's help to identify this man, who is a person of interest in an auto theft. Anyone with information is urged to contact Munster police Detective Nolan Archer at 219-836-6672 or narcher@munster.org. Callers may request to remain anonymous.

 Provided

MUNSTER — Police are seeking help to identify a person of interest in the theft of a 2014 Ford Explorer.

The car was reported to have been stolen about 2:35 a.m. Sunday in the 8500 block of Northcote Avenue, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said.

Video released by police shows a man check his surroundings before getting into the vehicle and leaving the area. The man in the video had short hear and a chin strap beard, and was wearing a flat bill cap with sports shoes.

Police did not release additional details on the investigation Friday.

Anyone able to identify the man in the video is urged to contact Munster police Detective Nolan Archer at 219-836-6672 or narcher@munster.org. Callers may request to remain anonymous.

WATCH NOW: Munster police seek help to ID person of interest in auto theft

