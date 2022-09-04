WATCH NOW: What's killing the Region: The onset of Alzheimer's and dementia can be as subtle as a sunset

Sarah Releford saw it coming like a dark storm on the distant horizon.

“I don’t want to be like my dad,” she confided to her daughter.

Angela Releford had already noticed the somber similarities between her mother and her grandfather. As subtle as a sunset, their routine forgetfulness began turning into chronic memory loss.

“There was a look in their eyes. They had that same look,” Angela recalled. “It makes me sad to remember that look in my mother’s eyes. I watched her fight to remember her own life.”

This is the merciless tragedy behind Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, which creep up on victims like a shadow that follows them into the grave. Alzheimer’s eventually eclipses a person’s sense of identity with a gradual yet relentless assault on the brain.

“It’s a horrible disease that slowly tormented my mother for nine years until her death,” Angela said.

Sarah Elizabeth Releford, of Merrillville, died May 11, 2019. She was 68.

Alzheimer’s disease ranks as the Region’s seventh leading killer, though the impact becomes much more significant when those deaths are combined with fatalities related to other forms of dementia, according to a Times analysis of data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, at least 10,220 Region residents have died from dementia, including 4,175 deaths from Alzheimer’s, from 1999 to 2020. During that period, the U.S. death rate from Alzheimer’s increased 33% for people 65 to 74, while spiking 51% for people 75 to 84 and up to 78% for those 85 and older, with women representing nearly two-thirds of all cases nationwide.

For many of those people, casual forgetfulness — such as saying, “Where did I put my car keys?” — typically led to chronic memory loss, such as asking strangers, “Where is my home?”

In 2020, deaths attributed to dementia in Indiana were 14% higher than average, possibly due to the pandemic, according to the American Alzheimer's Association's Greater Indiana Chapter.

“We believe the impact of isolation may have caused some people with dementia to decline more rapidly,” said Laura Forbes, the organization’s state communications director.

In 2019, there were 2,561 deaths from Alzheimer's disease in Indiana. However, it is difficult to determine how many deaths are caused by this disease each year because of the way causes of death are recorded. “Death certificates often list acute conditions such as pneumonia as the primary cause of death rather than Alzheimer’s. The actual figure is likely higher,” said Julie Collins, Northwest Indiana program manager for American Alzheimer's Association’s Greater Indiana Chapter.

An estimated 110,000 Hoosiers age 65 and older are now living with Alzheimer's. As our Region’s population ages, following the national trend, Alzheimer's and dementia will impact a greater percentage of people of all ages. It will also deeply affect their families, with an estimated 216,000 Hoosiers currently serving as unpaid caregivers.

“It not only affects those who are afflicted with it. But also that person’s loved ones who are forced to pick up pieces to a puzzle that never gets finished," Angela Releford said.

Her mother’s puzzle seemed completed after a storybook love affair with her childhood friend and eventual husband, Jimmie Releford. The couple, formerly of Gary, were married for 49 years.

“They were true soulmates,” her obituary states.

Sarah’s noticeable signs of dementia began emerging after she turned 60. She’d forget a name or a phone number or a recent meal.

“She couldn’t remember what she had for lunch most days, but she could tell you what she had for lunch 40 years ago,” her daughter said.

Over the years, the disease gradually kidnapped her memories, demanding a costly ransom. It got to the point where the retired U.S. Steel laborer and crane worker began suffering from hallucinations in her house. “Angie, come here!” she once yelled to her daughter. “There’s a stranger in our home!”

No one was there.

Her mother persisted: “Police are on their way!”

It was all imagined in her mind.

“It was so real to her,” her daughter said.

Later, her mother began believing she was being held hostage by someone.

“Help me!” she told her daughter.

The Releford family helped her by placing her in a memory care center, Spring Mill Health Campus in Merrillville. Her dutiful husband missed only a handful of days to visit his wife over the course of four years while she lived there. He brought her freshly cleaned clothes, knowing that’s what she would have wanted. He sat with her and talked with her, even when she stopped responding.

Their love affair continued, only without her memories of it.

One month before her death, the family hosted a vow renewal ceremony for the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary, initially planned for the following year. Angela’s son, a pastor, officiated it inside the memory care center. Angela’s father shared his vows with his beautiful bride, who was unable to speak.

“She stopped talking completely a few weeks before her death,” her daughter said. “It was a beautiful ceremony nonetheless.”

After her mother’s death, Angela began volunteering for the American Alzheimer's Association, sharing her family’s poignant story with the hope it can provide a shelter of some kind from the inevitable storms of this relentless disease. She carries informational fliers and folders in her car. She reaches out to anyone who asks, just like the organization she volunteers for.

“I had to do something,” Angela said. “Families need to know that resources are available to them. Help is here. Just ask. You’re not alone.”

‘You’re not alone’

For more information about the American Alzheimer's Association and its resources in this Region, visit Alz.org/indiana, call 219-472-0855 or the 24/7 helpline, 800-272-3900.

Dementia vs. Alzheimer's

Dementia is a group of conditions characterized by impairment of at least two brain functions, such as memory loss and judgment. Alzheimer's is the most common dementia diagnosis for older adults.

Reducing the risks

Alzheimer's disease and dementia can not currently be prevented, but scientific evidence shows there are ways to reduce the risk, including lifestyle factors such as regular exercise and a heart-healthy diet. “We like to say that what is good for the heart is good for the brain,” said Laura Forbes, communications director for the American Alzheimer's Association's Greater Indiana Chapter. “Being socially and mentally active are also important, as is avoiding head trauma.” For more info, visit alz.org/10ways.