WATCH NOW: Winter weather slams beaches, more in the Region

Snow is beginning to accumulate on roads in certain parts of Northwest Indiana, as predicted by the National Weather Service.
In LaPorte County, a bed of snow already was blown onto the roads, about 8:30 a.m., particularly on U.S. 35 north of U.S. 6 and Boyd Boulevard, the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District tweeted.
Snow is expected to accumulate up to 8 inches in LaPorte County, Starke County and Berrien County in southwest Michigan, a NWS winter storm warning states.
Forecasters also predict wind gusts as high as 40 mph, which will cause blowing and drifting snow. This will significantly reduce drivers' visibility Monday into Tuesday morning.
The worst of wintry road conditions are expected Monday evening through mid-morning Tuesday, NWS said.
For Porter and Jasper counties, a winter weather advisory states snow accumulations of 2-5 inches and wind gusts of 40 mph inland and 45 mph along the shoreline are expected Monday.
A winter storm warning is in effect for the area until 8 a.m. local time Tuesday.
A weather advisory is lower risk than a warning.
Heavy snow and wind likely will result in driving hazards on major expressways, including the corridors of Interstates 80, 90 and 94, NWS said.
"Plan on slippery road conditions, especially under any heavier lake effect snow bands," the advisory states.
NWS urged anyone planning to travel to keep a flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency.
Support Local Journalism
Anyone planning on driving should only do so if absolutely necessary, drive carefully and keep their distance from other vehicles, INDOT said.
The agency also encouraged anyone traveling to have an emergency kit inside the vehicle.
"Lake effect is unpredictable and can be unrelenting so motorists should be prepared for snowy road conditions," INDOT tweeted Sunday.
Drivers may see INDOT's yellow trucks salting the roads throughout the day. The agency deployed them overnight Sunday.
Winter weather in the Chicago area Monday is part of a fast-moving storm system moving through the Midwest early this week, AccuWeather reported.
As Monday progresses, the storm will make its move toward the Appalachians, bringing warm air to its east and colder air to its west. This will cause strong winds up to 80 mph in the east.
The system may cause major travel disruptions, power outages and property damage as it moves through the U.S., AccuWeather reported.
Forecasters also warned of severe lakeshore flooding and beach erosion along the shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana.
The National Weather Service's Chicago office predicted waves 13-17 feet high in Lake and Porter counties through noon Tuesday.
The worst of it is expected to take place through Monday evening.
In LaPorte County and Berrien County, waves could reach as high as 22 feet between Monday morning and Monday night with most waves reaching 14-18 feet before subsiding to 8-10 feet by midday Tuesday. The National Weather Service warned of lakeshore flooding, significant erosion and gusts near 40 mph.
ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week
The most-read stories during the past week.
A 13-year-old Crown Point girl sustained blunt force trauma in a fatal motor vehicle accident late Saturday in Crown Point, the Lake County coroner said.
The gunshot victim was transported to a trauma hospital and his condition is unknown.
ArcelorMittal's sale of most of its U.S. mills to Cleveland-Cliffs marks another chapter in the more than century-long saga of the steel industry along the Calumet Region's lakeshore.
"We handled adversity throughout the whole season. We never gave up on each other and we got the job done.”
A 30-year-old Hammond man died after after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds in an altercation late Saturday in the city's South Chicago neighborhood.
BEVERLY SHORES — Moving buildings from the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair to Beverly Shores was no small task. Restoring those homes hasn’t been ea…
The driver told police the men rushed him, pushed him to the ground and pointed a gun at him before running off with a delivery of pizza.
Justin D. Trevino became the target of a police investigation after the girl sent photos of herself and Trevino to a witness, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
The woman was arrested and charged with OWI endangering a person. Toxicology reports are pending, police said.
Residents were present at the time of the crash, but no one was injured. However, there was severe damage to the residence, police said.
The vehicle that struck Fanslau was described as a dark-colored late 2000’s model Ford Eagle with Indiana plates.
The Lake County health officer is enacting new restrictions on business operations that are significantly more stringent than the "red" county standards recently imposed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The pair was driving eastbound on Ind. 14, east of County Road 200 West, when they struck a large hose reel being towed by a tractor, police said. The car then became engulfed in flames.
A northeast Indiana state representative elected to a second term just three weeks ago is resigning from the Indiana House on Dec. 14 — and she says Gov. Eric Holcomb is to blame.
Dr. Qingyou Han, 62, of West Lafayette, avoided prison, but was sentenced to 2 years of probation and must pay a $25,000 fine and perform 200 hours of community service.
The $200 million, state-of-the-art, full-service hospital on the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and U.S. 231 will be a multi-level building, reaching more than 100 feet.
Knauff helped to form the Porter County Conference in 1958 while serving as Hebron’s de facto athletic director. He spent the next 10 years at the school before joining the Valparaiso system.
Drinking water is the name of the game, and Joliet’s business is what they’re fighting for.
Police said they were able to trace the email tip back to Roxann Kerner, despite her using a Virtual Private Network in an attempt to hide her Internet Protocol address.
Terrel McCollum, 38, admitted he was home when his co-defendant, Paulatanisha Montgomery-Hilton, 30, whipped the girl's legs with a belt and electrical cord Nov. 5, 2019, at their Merrillville home.
As enrollment grows, Crown Point administrators are are exploring plans for a new middle school and expansion in at least three other buildings.
The department cited Indiana law, which says slower moving vehicles are required to move to the right lane or face a $500 ticket from police.
Police say they have identified a person of interest following the initial investigation and do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence.
The teen will face charges of theft, dangerous possession of a firearm and possession of stolen firearm, police said.
The building is a former video store, Video Escapades, which is permanently closed.
'I really want to win a national championship': Merrillville star JoJo Johnson verbally commits to Notre Dame
"I haven't really won a big championship before. I've won some little championships when I was younger but nothing like state. So going into college, I really want to win a national championship, especially being at Notre Dame."
Two people were transported by ambulance from the scene and their current conditions are unknown.
Two people were killed after a crash that snarled traffic for up to four hours on southbound Interstate 65 near Remington late Wednesday.
The suspect immediately opened fire at police while they were responding to a call for shots fired late Thursday in unincorporated LaPorte County, prompting officers to return fire, police said.
"Just to have the opportunity to be here and to let our kids enjoy this atmosphere, hopefully we get another shot at some point."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!