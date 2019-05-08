Following a week that left many Region roads and properties awash, a flood warning has been issued this week affecting Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties.
The flood warning was issued at 9 p.m. Tuesday and will be in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday by the National Weather Service.
Kankakee River has the potential to flood near Dunns Bridge affecting Porter County, near Kouts affecting Jasper and Porter counties and at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton counties.
The warning is based off of observed precipitation and forecasted precipitation in the next 24 to 48 hours.
Wednesday carries a 40 percent chance of rain and Thursday has an 80 percent chance of rain and storms, according to the National Weather Service. Friday is predicted to be dry and sunny.
A flood warning continues for the Kankakee River near Kouts, or from IN-49 south of Kouts downstream to near I-65 and DeMotte until Thursday evening.
As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, the stage was at 12 feet and minor flooding is forecast. At 11 feet, agricultural areas begin to flood and some back water begins to fill drainage ditches.
If encountering a flooded roadway, the National Weather Service said drivers should immediately turn around and find an alternate route.
Gallery: Flooding in Northwest Indiana
Flooding
Rising floodwater near 27th Avenue and Oklahoma Street surrounds several houses in Lake Station Thursday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flooding
A man drives his pickup truck Thursday through a virtual lake formed in a residential yard near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Oklahoma Street in Lake Station.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flooding
Water overtakes the roadway near 27th Avenue and Wyoming Street in Lake Station on Thursday. Some homes in the area are surrounded by rising floodwaters.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flooding
Floodwater surrounds houses Thursday near 27th Avenue and Oklahoma Street in Lake Station.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flooding
A man drives his pickup truck Thursday through a virtual lake formed in a residential yard near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Oklahoma Street in Lake Station.
Marc Chase, The Times
Hobart Flooding
High water covers parts of Hobart’s Lakefront Park Wednesday following two days of rain in the Region.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart Flooding
Mark Ruiz, of Hobart, photographs high water at the dam near Hobart’s Festival Park on Wednesday.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart Flooding
High water flows over the dam on Hobart’s Lake George near Festival Park Wednesday following two days of rain in the region.
John Luke, The Times
Porter County Flooding
High water covers part of Porter County Road 450 North just west of 475 West Wednesday following two days of rain that left some low-lying areas around the Region under water.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart Flooding
High water covers parts of the gazebo and walkway at Hobart Lakefront Park Wednesday following two days of rain in the Region.
John Luke, The Times
Zao Island
Flooding is seen at Zao Island in Valparaiso. Ryan Wright, general manager, says they've struggled with high water for years, but it'll be gone in a couple days.
John Luke, The Times
Zao Island
Flooding is seen at Zao Island in Valparaiso. Ryan Wright, general manager, says they've struggled with high water for years, but it'll be gone in a couple days.
John Luke, The Times
Flooding
Vehicles navigate standing water in the 6800 block of Taft Street in Merrillville Wednesday.
Sarah Reese, The Times
Flooding
Floodwater is seen in a yard in the 6800 block of Taft Street in Merrillville Wednesday.
Sarah Reese, The Times
Hobart lakefront
Lake George in Hobart overflows Wednesday following heavy rain.
John Luke, The Times
Flooding
A car stalls in floodwaters behind the Home Depot in Schererville on Wednesday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flooding
A pickup truck drives through floodwaters behind the Home Depot in Schererville on Wednesday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flooding
Heavy rain causes flooding Wednesday near Wheeler High School.
Photo provided by Jessica Annjeannette Steege
Flooding
Heavy rain causes flooding Wednesday near Wheeler High School.
Photo provided by Jessica Annjeannette Steege
Flooding
Heavy rain causes flooding Wednesday near Wheeler High School.
Photo provided by Jessica Annjeannette Steege