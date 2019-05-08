{{featured_button_text}}
Following a week that left many Region roads and properties awash, a flood warning has been issued this week affecting Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties.

The flood warning was issued at 9 p.m. Tuesday and will be in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday by the National Weather Service.

Kankakee River has the potential to flood near Dunns Bridge affecting Porter County, near Kouts affecting Jasper and Porter counties and at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton counties.

The warning is based off of observed precipitation and forecasted precipitation in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Wednesday carries a 40 percent chance of rain and Thursday has an 80 percent chance of rain and storms, according to the National Weather Service. Friday is predicted to be dry and sunny. 

A flood warning continues for the Kankakee River near Kouts, or from IN-49 south of Kouts downstream to near I-65 and DeMotte until Thursday evening.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, the stage was at 12 feet and minor flooding is forecast. At 11 feet, agricultural areas begin to flood and some back water begins to fill drainage ditches.

If encountering a flooded roadway, the National Weather Service said drivers should immediately turn around and find an alternate route.

