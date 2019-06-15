VALPARAISO — Porter County Recycling & Waste Reduction is urging residents to be careful with what they throw out at their facilities after a few recent dumping incidents.
There have been problems periodically with items left at the facility on 2168 West U.S. 30, but recently, rugs, plastic foam and non-recyclables were stacked outside the Valparaiso facility's dumpsters, said Therese Haller, executive director of the county's recycling agency.
“We have signs all around the facility. We have the bins labeled to make it a clear as possible,” she said. “But some bad actors have chosen to disregard them, so we're trying to educate the public as best we can so people don't repeat them.”
Since recycling standards at the facility have changed, most people have been good about properly disposing materials the county accepts. But individuals have been getting creative in order to dump things like drywall and vinyl flooring, sometimes prying open the bins to shove large amounts of waste inside, Haller said.
Haller said she thinks those responsible are looking to dump garbage and avoid disposal fees.
“I'm willing to make that leap and make the assumption they are dumping because most people are following the guidelines,” she said.
She said she has been considering getting cameras installed at some of the county sites to catch license plates of dumpers and report them to the police.
The goal is to keep the recycling department's largest concerns for the facility in check, which are keeping the grounds clean, as it isn't county-owned property, and also keeping plastics from becoming contaminated, which prevents them from being recycled.
“We want to be good tenants,” said Haller. “We also want to continue to provide our service.”
Recycling has become more expensive in the last few years as China essentially stopped accepting most foreign plastic as an anti-pollution measure. China's standard for recyclables was dropped from 3% contamination to just 0.5%, making it almost impossible to send materials there.
Cost and poor participation are often why facilities close, causing otherwise recyclable material to go into landfills, Haller said.
“We are a waste management solution, and like all waste management solutions, it costs money,” she said. “The cost to haul and dispose of the plastic does not make money. Keeping costs down by having responsible, educated residents helps keep this service running.”