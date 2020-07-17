Water boil advisory issued for Dyer after main break

DYER – A precautionary water boil advisory was issued following a severe water main break on Main Street in Dyer.
Around 8:35 p.m. Friday town officials announced a precautionary water boil advisory for Dyer, effective immediately.
The water main break caused a loss of pressure in the system, after crews replaced a section of the supply main from Highland.
Town staff will be taking samples of the water and officials are hopeful the advisory will be lifted sometime this weekend. Residents are advised to boil water for one minute for drinking or cooking and it is safe to bathe in.
