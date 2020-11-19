Water main break causes outage in west Cedar Lake

CEDAR LAKE — Water service is down on the west side of town because of a water main break, public officials said.

The outage is in an area south of West 135th Avenue, a news release from the office of Town Manager Rick Eberly states.

"Our public works staff is on site and a plumbing company has come in," said Sarah Rutschmann Moore, administrative assistant to the town manager. "They're looking into it."

It wasn't immediately clear how many residents are affected, Moore said.

The town manager's office will release more information as it becomes available, officials said.

Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.