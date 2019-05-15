VALPARAISO —The Valparaiso Chain of Lakes Watershed group hosts a complimentary environmental presentation at 7 p.m Monday at the Porter County Administration Building, 155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso.
Ian S. Taxchner, Ph.D., Indiana University Northwest Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, will talk about the toxological and economical impact impact of herbicides and pesticides.
He specializes in compound design for early detection of oncological diseases.
The Valparaiso Chain of Lakes Watershed Group provides public lectures and events in its ongoing efforts to protect and maintain the lakes and surrounding areas through education, conservation, pollution monitoring, research and invasive species control.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Walt Breitinger at bretin@frontire.com or call 219-462-5821.