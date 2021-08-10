'We are beacons': Say hello to the new nickname and new era of Valparaiso University

VALPARAISO — Go Beacons!

On Tuesday, Valparaiso University announced its new nickname: the Valpo Beacons.

Accompanied by imagery of a lighthouse, a tweet from VU says the new nickname represents the entire Valpo family and connects to the school's motto, "In Thy Light We see Light."

"We are beacons of hope, change, knowledge, and, above all, God's light," the tweet says.

A video posted with the tweet includes the voices of students, athletes and staff talking about how light is core to what the school is. Light, it says, symbolizes the school's call to be an open and welcoming community.

The video says the new nickname enters VU into its next era where it is proud to say, "We are beacons."

The announcement of a new nickname came after the Lutheran school abandoned its Crusader mascot in February because of concerns of negative associations with religious oppression, violence and hate groups.