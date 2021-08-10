 Skip to main content
'We are beacons': Say hello to the new nickname and new era of Valparaiso University
Formerly the Crusaders, Valparaiso University will know bear the nickname of the Beacons. 

VALPARAISO — Go Beacons!

On Tuesday, Valparaiso University announced its new nickname: the Valpo Beacons. 

Accompanied by imagery of a lighthouse, a tweet from VU says the new nickname represents the entire Valpo family and connects to the school's motto, "In Thy Light We see Light."

"We are beacons of hope, change, knowledge, and, above all, God's light," the tweet says.

A video posted with the tweet includes the voices of students, athletes and staff talking about how light is core to what the school is. Light, it says, symbolizes the school's call to be an open and welcoming community.

The video says the new nickname enters VU into its next era where it is proud to say, "We are beacons."

The announcement of a new nickname came after the Lutheran school abandoned its Crusader mascot in February because of concerns of negative associations with religious oppression, violence and hate groups. 

A survey previously obtained by The Times showed more than 300 unique naming suggestions from a mascot committee put together by university president José Padilla.

Valparaiso began moving away from the use of Crusaders in 2018, which athletic director Mark LaBarbera confirmed in a podcast episode of Union Street Hoops

Education Reporter

AnnMarie Hilton is an education reporter for The Times. She grew up in a Chicago suburb and studied journalism at Northwestern University. Before coming to The Times, she worked as a business reporter in Wisconsin.

