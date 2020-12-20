We Are Lansing nonprofit holds toy and food giveaway

LANSING — Just in time for Christmas, Lansing's newest nonprofit handed out hundreds of Barbies and boxes of comfort food on Saturday.

We Are Lansing, the nonprofit launched by TF South senior and Lansing resident Cam Sanchez, earned state certification on Dec. 4.

On Saturday, Sanchez and fellow volunteers were in the Lansing First United Methodist Church parking lot on Burnham Avenue, distributing about 1,300 dolls and around 500 boxes of nonperishable items such as spaghetti, pasta and mac and cheese.

Among the nonprofit's partners for the event were local churches including First United Methodist, Lighthouse Community Church and Lansing Assembly. Businesses who contributed included Waldo Cooney's, Mancino's and Thrivent.

"As long as the need is met, that's what I like," Sanchez said as organizers broke down tables and hauled away boxes from the parking lot.

With winter settling in, this was the last outdoor event Sanchez has planned for a while. Starting next month, he's planning to launch some workshops on mental health "and recapping what happened this year — not just for We Are Lansing, but in the world."

