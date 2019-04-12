GARY — 21st Century Charter School students could be continuing their studies in a new home as early as this summer thanks to a deal struck to move into Ivy Tech's former Northtwest Indiana headquarters.
The nonprofit GEO Foundation, which sponsors 21st Century Charter School, has finalized its $21 million purchase of the two buildings on 35th Avenue, its founder shared in a Thursday news conference, and will begin teaching classes out of the location as early as this summer.
Ivy Tech had been looking to sell the space — part of which is currently being leased to the Excel Center, a charter high school designed to serve adult learners — since it announced its intention to move out of the location 18 months ago.
“This location is going to some good people — it’s going to be in some good hands,” said R. Louie Gonzales, chancellor of the Ivy Tech Lake County Campus. “You want to give it to someone that believes in the same thing you believe in, and that’s a dream, and that’s a vision, and that’s what 21st Century Charter School is all about.”
21st Century expands to serve growing student population
The purchase, including 140,000 square feet in Ivy Tech’s former North building, will more than double 21st Century’s footprint. The charter currently operates in two current Gary locations at Fifth Avenue and Washington Street and Eighth Avenue and Washington Street, combining to provide 90,000 square feet of space for kindergarten through 12th grade.
The growing 21st Century school had been holding classes in hallways and stairwells prior to the purchase, GEO Foundation founder and President Kevin Teasley told the room of 21st Century students, staff and community supporters Thursday.
With this new space, 21st Century will move its high school into the North building at 1440 E. 35th Ave., and its middle school into the South building at the same location. Teasley said 21st Century’s Fifth and Washington location will become a kindergarten through second grade school, and the Eighth and Washington location will serve grades 3 through 5.
21st Century in total has just shy of 900 students enrolled this year, and its board has approved growth of up to 1,500 students.
Teasley said the school has more than 500 students currently on its waitlist.
“When this opportunity came about, we had to jump on it,” Teasley said of the opportunity to expand.
Dual-credit opportunities to increase with high school move
“We should name it Education Way,” Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said Gonzales told her earlier in the week, referencing the corridor of schools springing up on 35th Avenue.
The two purchased buildings, headquarters for many years to Ivy Tech’s Northwest Indiana campuses, sit across the street from the Gary Area Career Center and just blocks from Ivy Tech’s new Gary location in the Arts and Sciences Building shared with Indiana University Northwest.
Teasley called the move strategic, allowing the school to further its emphasis on dual credit studies, and saving time and money on it’s busing of students between its current location and the Ivy Tech and IUN campuses.
Teasley said the school now runs six to seven buses every hour transporting its students to the two colleges and the Gary Area Career Center.
On average, students at 21st Century earn 19 college credits before even graduating high school. The 21st Century Charter School Board is looking to grow this average to 26 credits, or roughly two semesters of college credits, beginning with the class of 2022.
Nine 21st Century students this year will earn one-year career certifications and nine more will earn their associate’s degree through Ivy Tech. One student, Raven Osborne, even earned her bachelor’s degree in 2017 through Purdue University Northwest before her graduation from 21st Century.
Now, Erin Lewis, a 21st Century sophomore, is on track to do the same.
The 15-year-old took her first college class in the eighth grade after transferring to the charter school following years spent studying in a series of private Catholic schools. Lewis will earn her associate’s degree this year and plans to pursue further studies in molecular genetics after she graduates from 21st Century.
“We’re not being stifled,” Lewis said. “We get the challenge we need, and we’re not paying for it.”