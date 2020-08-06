'We really feel like it's the best scenario': Crown Point announces delayed start, hybrid reopening for 2020-21 school year

Duneland Superintendent Chip Pettit announced recommendations Wednesday for a hybrid model in Chesterton schools.

In Crown Point, students will be assigned in-person days on either Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday, Superintendent Todd Terrill said. All students will participate in remote learning on Wednesdays.

In the extra week before starting school, teachers will be able to develop individualized plans for how to balance in-person and remote instruction, Terrill said.

Students will be divided between Monday-Thursday and Tuesday-Friday groups alphabetically with an emphasis on keeping students on the same learning schedule within their families.

Terrill, who joined Crown Point as superintendent last month, said the hybrid model helps resolve social distancing challenges on school buses and in lunch rooms where, at the high school, administrators were making plans to divide students between the gymnasium and other athletic areas for their meals.

Crown Point schools will make school gymnasiums and cafeterias available for child care on Wednesday and is pursuing opportunities with community partners like the YMCA and Boys & Girls Club for supervision during the rest of the week, Terrill said.