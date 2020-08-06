You are the owner of this article.
'We really feel like it's the best scenario': Crown Point announces delayed start, hybrid reopening for 2020-21 school year
'We really feel like it's the best scenario': Crown Point announces delayed start, hybrid reopening for 2020-21 school year

A Crown Point High School student makes last-minute changes to its spring symposium.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — Crown Point students will return to class in a hybrid learning model this school year during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hybrid model will extend through the first nine weeks of the school year, according to a letter posted Thursday by the Crown Point Board of School Trustees.

Students will attend class in person two days a week and will engage in remote learning the rest of the week, according to the letter.

The district also will shift back its first day of school from Aug. 19 to Aug. 24. Teachers will report for their first day on Aug. 17.

Trustees in the Crown Point Community School Corp. said the decision came after 80% of parents indicated their preference for students to return to school in person, making it "not feasible" for the school district to comply with recent executive orders from Gov. Eric Holcomb mandating students maintain 3 feet or more of social distancing in order to remove masks during instructional time.

"If students were permitted to return to Crown Point schools under the current status, based upon the requirements and recommendations of the Lake County Health Department and Governor Holcomb's executive order, all students would be required to wear face masks the entirety of the school day," the trustees' letter states. "A hybrid model would allow for flexibility as it relates to the periodic wearing of masks that was originally intended."

The growing Crown Point Community School Corp. serves approximately 8,800 students among its 10 schools, according to the Indiana Department of Education.

"If schools were to reopen without proper distancing, the risk of a COVID-positive case would cause great interruption to the school year and the administration of the schools within the district due to 'tracing' requirements as it relates to mandatory quarantine procedures," the letter states. "With proper social distancing, the measure of mandatory quarantine is less likely to cause significant disruption and possible immediate school closure."

Students who were previously enrolled in full-time remote learning will remain on that track, according to the letter.

Crown Point families who initially chose remote learning can change their preference to the hybrid model through 4 p.m. Aug. 11.

The Crown Point board said a determination will be made on whether students and staff will be able to safely return to school under a full-time in-person model after the first nine weeks of school.

Trustees said they will take requirements and data available at that time into consideration.

More than half a dozen Lake County school corporations have opted for a full virtual restart to their 2020-21 school year.

Duneland Superintendent Chip Pettit announced recommendations Wednesday for a hybrid model in Chesterton schools.

In Crown Point, students will be assigned in-person days on either Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday, Superintendent Todd Terrill said. All students will participate in remote learning on Wednesdays.

In the extra week before starting school, teachers will be able to develop individualized plans for how to balance in-person and remote instruction, Terrill said.

Students will be divided between Monday-Thursday and Tuesday-Friday groups alphabetically with an emphasis on keeping students on the same learning schedule within their families.

Terrill, who joined Crown Point as superintendent last month, said the hybrid model helps resolve social distancing challenges on school buses and in lunch rooms where, at the high school, administrators were making plans to divide students between the gymnasium and other athletic areas for their meals.

Crown Point schools will make school gymnasiums and cafeterias available for child care on Wednesday and is pursuing opportunities with community partners like the YMCA and Boys & Girls Club for supervision during the rest of the week, Terrill said.

"The biggest drawback is the impact to our families as far as child care goes," Terrill said. "We know it's not without concern or difficulties that are going to present themselves, but ... we really feel like it's the best scenario for us right now."

Read the full letter here:

Download PDF Crown Point Board of Trustees letter Aug. 6, 2020







