Weather delays NIPSCO project along U.S. 30

SCHERERVILLE — Weather delays have pushed back a NIPSCO project on U.S. 30, said Jeff Huet, Schererville's public works director.
Huet said work was slated to pick up again on Friday, but because of weather, he expects the project to be delayed by at least another week.
When the weather lets up, Huet said commuters will see lane closures along U.S. 41 and U.S. 30 for NIPSCO wire replacements.
"This is a very extensive NIPSCO project in which they are replacing an electrical circuit in the distribution system that is roughly 60 years old," Huet said.
Next week, the left lane on U.S. 30 eastbound will be closed from the Robinhood Boulevard intersection, near Lincoln Ridge Plaza, to the light near the Walmart entrance.
The left lane of U.S. 30 westbound also will be closed near the U.S. 41 and 30 intersection, near Jimmy Johns and Burgerhaus. The closure will end near the western side of the tunnel underneath the railroad tracks.
At the U.S. 30 and 41 intersection, the far left-hand turn lane will be closed heading southbound on U.S. 41. The closure will begin across the street from Bakers Square.
The work is expected to begin around 7:30-8 a.m. and end around 4 p.m., Huet said.
"Once they're done for the day, it will be opened back up," Huet said.
Beginning Monday, Lincolnwood Avenue also will see various closures that are expected to last several weeks, according to the town's website.
The work will be broken up over three phases, with the first section of work affecting Old Lincoln Highway and Miami Road. The second section will affect Miami Road and Iroquois Road and the third section will cause closures along Iroquois Road and 77th Avenue.
Signage will be posted before work begins, and flaggers will be located along U.S. 30 near the railroad tunnel to direct traffic as needed.
For more information on the project, visit www.schererville.org.