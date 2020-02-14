Weather delays NIPSCO project along U.S. 30

SCHERERVILLE — Weather delays have pushed back a NIPSCO project on U.S. 30, said Jeff Huet, Schererville's public works director.

Huet said work was slated to pick up again on Friday, but because of weather, he expects the project to be delayed by at least another week.

When the weather lets up, Huet said commuters will see lane closures along U.S. 41 and U.S. 30 for NIPSCO wire replacements.

"This is a very extensive NIPSCO project in which they are replacing an electrical circuit in the distribution system that is roughly 60 years old," Huet said.

Next week, the left lane on U.S. 30 eastbound will be closed from the Robinhood Boulevard intersection, near Lincoln Ridge Plaza, to the light near the Walmart entrance.

The left lane of U.S. 30 westbound also will be closed near the U.S. 41 and 30 intersection, near Jimmy Johns and Burgerhaus. The closure will end near the western side of the tunnel underneath the railroad tracks.

At the U.S. 30 and 41 intersection, the far left-hand turn lane will be closed heading southbound on U.S. 41. The closure will begin across the street from Bakers Square.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The work is expected to begin around 7:30-8 a.m. and end around 4 p.m., Huet said.