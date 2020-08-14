You are the owner of this article.
Weather Service confirms 14 tornadoes hit northern Illinois
Weather Service confirms 14 tornadoes hit northern Illinois

'Kicked in the teeth': Devastation mounts from Midwest storm

Residents clean up after tornado-like winds felled trees and destroyed mobile homes in various parts of downtown on Tuesday in Forreston, Ill. 

 Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP

CHICAGO — Survey teams with the National Weather Service have confirmed that 14 tornadoes touched down Monday in northern Illinois when a rare storm known as a derecho swept parts of the Midwest.

The weather service's Chicago office said in a Thursday update that it confirmed a total of 15 tornado touchdowns in its forecast region, including one in the northwestern Indiana town of Kentland.

The 14 other tornadoes were in northern Illinois, and most of those were in the Chicago metropolitan area, including an EF-1 tornado with 110 mph winds that hit the Rogers Park neighborhood on the city’s north side before moving onto Lake Michigan as a waterspout.

NWI communities still hit hard by outages as more NIPSCO customers see power restored

That storm left damage along a 3-mile-long path. The weather service also documented wind damage in several areas that were raked by winds of 75 mph or greater and toppled trees and power lines, causing widespread power outages.

ComEd continues to work to restore power in the Chicago area. As of 7 a.m. Friday, the utility reported that more than 55,000 of its customers remained without power.

