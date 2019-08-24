The National Weather Service issued an advisory early Friday warning of dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches in Lake and Porter counties.
The beach hazards advisory, in effect until late Friday night, warns beachgoers to stay out of the water because of “life-threatening” rip currents and waves of 3 to 6 feet. The advisory comes on the same morning a body washed ashore at West Beach in Portage, where investigators remained Friday afternoon.
High winds and historically high water levels in Lake Michigan have combined to form unusually dangerous beach conditions, according to the NWS. Exposed beaches are more likely to experience significant wave and current impacts, the NWS said.
“Northeast winds continue today bringing high waves of 3-6 feet along Lake MI shores,” the NWS said in a statement posted to its Twitter account. “These high waves can be dangerous including for those walking near the immediate shore, as well as rip currents. Heed signs & do not go into the water!”
Friday marks the third day this week that a beach hazard advisory has been issued for Lake Michigan beaches in the Region. Warnings also were issued Tuesday and Wednesday in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
The warnings also follow the deaths of two children last weekend in the water off Indiana Dunes State Park. Malik Freeman, 14, of Aurora, Illinois, and Joshua Torres, 10, of Chicago, were the second and third people to drown in Lake Michigan this year in Northwest Indiana.
On July 23, Tiara Hardy, 24, of Gary, drowned after high waves swept her into deep water at Marquette Beach in Gary.