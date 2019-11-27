About 6,800 people are without power throughout the Region Wednesday, according to NIPSCO's website.
A bulk of the outages were in Porter and LaPorte counties, with 1,802 in Chesterton and 2,151 in LaPorte as of 9 a.m.
It is unknown if the blackout is due to strong winds blowing across Northwest Indiana. The National Weather Service issued a high wind watch for the Region until sometime Wednesday evening. Wind speeds range from 30-40 mph, with the possibility of 60 mph.
"Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roadways," NWS officials said in a release Tuesday. "Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds."
Calls to NIPSCO were not immediately returned Wednesday morning.
