Another hot and humid day was expected Tuesday, along with moderate swim risk along the Lake Michigan shore.
Thunderstorms Tuesday morning were not expected to be severe, according to the National Weather Service.
Highs could rise to near 90 degrees before another round of storms moves through the Region on Tuesday night, forecasters said.
While the swim risk was moderate in Indiana, the weather service warned beachgoers in southwestern Michigan's Berrien County to stay out of Lake Michigan because of 3- to 5-foot waves and strong rip and structural currents.
The warning comes after beachgoers on Monday rescued a 48-year-old man from the water near Washington Park Beach in Michigan City. An off-duty nurse helped revive the man, who was flown to a South Bend hospital in critical condition.
Evening storms would become severe, because of high winds. Hail is possible, along with a slight tornado risk, the weather service said.
Torrential rain could cause flooding, though the risk was greater north of Chicago.
The swim risk was expected to increase to high by Wednesday evening, because of north winds behind a cold front, forecasters said.
Several periods of storms are possible this weekend into the Labor Day holiday.