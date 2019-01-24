The following schools, businesses and services will be closed, will open late or will be closing early. Check back frequently for updates as we learn of more school closures and delays in the Region.
COOK COUNTY:
Barack H. Obama Learning Academy, Markham — Closed
District 149, Calumet City — Closed
District 152 1/2, Hazel Crest — Closed
District 157, Calumet City — Closed
District 158, Lansing — Closed
District 171, Lansing — Closed
Jesse C. White Learning Academy, Hazel Crest — Closed
JASPER COUNTY:
LAKE COUNTY:
21st Century Charter School, Gary — Two-hour delay
Ascension Lutheran Christian School, Gary — Closed
Charter School of the Dunes, Gary — Closed
East Chicago Lighthouse Charter School — Closed
East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy — Closed
Gary Community School Corp. — Closed
Gary Lighthouse Charter School, upper and lower academies — Closed
Hammond Academy of Science and Technology — Closed
Lake Station Community Schools — Two-hour delay
Lighthouse College Prep Academy, Gary — Closed
River Forest Community Schools — Two-hour delay
School City of Hammond — Closed
Steel City Academy, Gary — Closed
St. Mary School, Griffith — Opening at 9 a.m.
Thea Bowman Leadership Academy — Closed
LAPORTE COUNTY:
NEWTON COUNTY:
PORTER COUNTY:
Nativity of Our Savior School, Portage — Two-hour delay
New Vistas High School — Closed
SELF School, Valparaiso — Two-hour delay
St. Paul Catholic School, Valparaiso — Two-hour delay
Valparaiso Community Schools — Two-hour delay
OTHER:
EVENTS/MEETINGS:
