The following schools, businesses and services will be closed, will open late or will be closing early. Check back frequently for updates as we learn of more school closures and delays in the Region.

We currently gather school closure and delay information via emergencyclosingcenter.com and cancellations.com in order to update this site. You can also share closing and delay information at nwi.com/closings.

COOK COUNTY:

Barack H. Obama Learning Academy, Markham — Closed

District 149, Calumet City — Closed

District 152 1/2, Hazel Crest — Closed

District 157, Calumet City — Closed

District 158, Lansing — Closed

District 171, Lansing — Closed

Jesse C. White Learning Academy, Hazel Crest — Closed 

JASPER COUNTY:

N/A

LAKE COUNTY:

21st Century Charter School, Gary — Two-hour delay

Ascension Lutheran Christian School, Gary — Closed

Charter School of the Dunes, Gary — Closed

East Chicago Lighthouse Charter School — Closed

East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy — Closed

Gary Community School Corp. — Closed

Gary Lighthouse Charter School, upper and lower academies — Closed

Hammond Academy of Science and Technology — Closed

Lake Station Community Schools — Two-hour delay

Lighthouse College Prep Academy, Gary — Closed

River Forest Community Schools — Two-hour delay

School City of Hammond — Closed

Steel City Academy, Gary — Closed 

St. Mary School, Griffith — Opening at 9 a.m.

Thea Bowman Leadership Academy — Closed

LAPORTE COUNTY:

N/A

NEWTON COUNTY:

N/A

PORTER COUNTY:

Nativity of Our Savior School, Portage — Two-hour delay

New Vistas High School — Closed

SELF School, Valparaiso — Two-hour delay

St. Paul Catholic School, Valparaiso — Two-hour delay

Valparaiso Community Schools — Two-hour delay

OTHER:

N/A

EVENTS/MEETINGS:

N/A

Local warming centers map

Map: Local Warming Centers

Communities in the Region may be offering warming centers due to the frigid temperatures. These locations have been used in the past as warming centers, but be sure to call ahead to verify hours. Are we missing a location? Is a listed location no longer valid? Email our editors at newstips@nwi.com.

