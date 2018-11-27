Try 3 months for $3

The following schools, businesses and services will be closed, will open late or will be closing early. Check back frequently with nwi.com for updates.

We currently gather school closure and delay information via emergencyclosingcenter.com and cancellations.com in order to update this site. You can also share closing and delay information at nwi.com/closings.

Here's a look at the schools that will be closed or will have delayed starts today. Check back here for updates as we learn of more school closures and delays in the Region.

COOK COUNTY:

District 201-U, Crete-Monee — closed

The Children's Learning Place, Lynwood  — closed

JASPER COUNTY:

N/A

LAKE COUNTY:

East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy, closed

LAPORTE COUNTY:

N/A

NEWTON COUNTY:

N/A

PORTER COUNTY:

N/A

OTHER:

N/A

EVENTS/MEETINGS:

N/A

Local warming centers map

UPDATED: Map: Local Warming Centers

Communities in the Region may be offering warming centers due to the frigid temperatures. These locations have been used in the past as warming centers, but be sure to call ahead to verify hours. Are we missing a location? Is a listed location no longer valid? Email our editors at newstips@nwi.com.

Sledding hills in the Region

1
0
4
0
3

Tags

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.