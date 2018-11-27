Here's a look at the schools that will be closed or will have delayed starts today. Check back here for updates as we learn of more school closures and delays in the Region.
COOK COUNTY:
District 201-U, Crete-Monee — closed
The Children's Learning Place, Lynwood — closed
JASPER COUNTY:
N/A
LAKE COUNTY:
East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy, closed
LAPORTE COUNTY:
N/A
NEWTON COUNTY:
N/A
PORTER COUNTY:
N/A
OTHER:
N/A
EVENTS/MEETINGS:
N/A
Local warming centers map
UPDATED: Map: Local Warming Centers
Communities in the Region may be offering warming centers due to the frigid temperatures. These locations have been used in the past as warming centers, but be sure to call ahead to verify hours. Are we missing a location? Is a listed location no longer valid? Email our editors at newstips@nwi.com.