The latest schools delayed, closed in NWI
The latest schools delayed, closed in NWI

Buses
The following schools will be closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 5 because of inclement weather. Check back with nwi.com for updates.

You can share closing and delay information at nwi.com/closings.

JASPER COUNTY

Kankakee Valley School Corporation — E-learning day, schools closed

Rensselaer Central Schools Corporation — Two-hour delay

LAKE COUNTY

Hanover Community School Corporation — Two-hour delay

Metropolitan School District Boone Township School District — Two-hour delay

River Forest Community School Corporation — E-learning day, schools closed

School City of Hammond — E-learning day, schools closed

Tri-Creek School Corporation — Two-hour delay

LAPORTE COUNTY

NEWTON COUNTY

North Newton School Corporation — Two-hour delay

South Newton School Corporation — Two-hour delay

PORTER COUNTY

