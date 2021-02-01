 Skip to main content
The latest schools delayed, closed in NWI
The following schools will be closed or delayed Monday because of the weather. Check back with nwi.com for updates.

JASPER COUNTY

Kankakee Valley School Corporation — E-learning day, schools closed

Rensselaer Central Schools Corporation — E-learning day, schools closed

LAKE COUNTY

Bishop Noll Institute — E-learning day, school closed

Crown Point Community School Corp. — E-learning day, schools closed

Forest Ridge Academy — E-learning day, schools closed

Griffith Public Schools — E-learning day, schools closed

Hanover Community School Corporation — E-learning day, schools closed

Lake Central School Corp. — Closed

Merrillville Community School Corporation — Two-hour delay

Metropolitan School District of Boone Township — E-learning day, schools closed

School City of Hobart — E-learning day, schools closed

School Town of Munster — E-learning day, schools closed

School City of Whiting — E-learning day, schools closed

Tri-Creek School Corporation — E-Learning day, schools closed

PORTER COUNTY

Porter Township School Corporation — Two-hour delay

