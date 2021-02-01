The latest schools delayed, closed in NWI

The following schools will be closed or delayed Monday because of the weather. Check back with nwi.com for updates.
JASPER COUNTY
Kankakee Valley School Corporation — E-learning day, schools closed
Rensselaer Central Schools Corporation — E-learning day, schools closed
LAKE COUNTY
Bishop Noll Institute — E-learning day, school closed
Crown Point Community School Corp. — E-learning day, schools closed
Forest Ridge Academy — E-learning day, schools closed
Griffith Public Schools — E-learning day, schools closed
Hanover Community School Corporation — E-learning day, schools closed
Lake Central School Corp. — Closed
Merrillville Community School Corporation — Two-hour delay
Metropolitan School District of Boone Township — E-learning day, schools closed
School City of Hobart — E-learning day, schools closed
School Town of Munster — E-learning day, schools closed
School City of Whiting — E-learning day, schools closed
Tri-Creek School Corporation — E-Learning day, schools closed
PORTER COUNTY
Porter Township School Corporation — Two-hour delay