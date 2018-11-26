The following schools, businesses and services will be closed or will open late. Check back frequently with nwi.com for updates.
We currently gather school closure and delay information via emergencyclosingcenter.com and cancellations.com in order to update this site. You can also share closing and delay information at nwi.com/closings.
Here's a look at the schools that will be closed or will have delayed starts today. Check back here for updates as we learn of more school closures and delays in the Region.
COOK COUNTY:
Children's Place Learning Academy, Sauk Village — closed
Christ Our Savior Catholic School, South Holland — closed
District 194, Steger — closed
District 201-U, Crete-Monee Schools — closed
Illiana Christian High School, Lansing — closed
Illinois Lutheran Elementary School, Crete — closed
Mother Teresa Catholic Academy, Crete — closed
Outreach Exceptional Learning Academy, Harvey — closed
St. Agnes School, Chicago Heights— closed
St. Ann School, Lansing — closed
St. John's Lutheran School, Lansing — closed
The Children's Learning Place, Lynwood — closed
JASPER COUNTY:
N/A
LAKE COUNTY:
21st Century Charger School, Gary — 2-hour delay
Andrean High School, Merrillville — 2-hour delay
Ascension Lutheran Christian School, Gary — 2-hour delay
Bible Baptist School, Highland — 2-hour delay
Calumet Christian School, Griffith — 2-hour delay
Cedar Lake Early Learning Academy — closed
Charter School of the Dunes, Gary — 2-hour delay
City Baptist Schools, Hammond — closed
Crown Point Community School Corp. — closed
East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy, closed
Griffith Public Schools — 2-hour delay
Hanover Community School Corp. — closed
Lake Central School Corp. — closed
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools — closed
Merrillville Community School Corp. — closed
Plum Creek Christian Academy, Dyer — 2-hour delay
Protestant Reformed Christian School, Dyer — 2-hour delay
River Forest Community School Corp. — 2-hour delay
School City of East Chicago — 2-hour delay
School Town of Munster — 2-hour delay
School Town of Highland — 2-hour delay
St. Mary Catholic Community School — 2-hour delay
St. Michael Catholic School, Schererville — closed
St. Thomas More School, Munster — 2-hour delay
Steel City Academy, Gary — 2-hour delay
Tri-Creek School Corp. — closed
LAPORTE COUNTY:
Innovations in Learning, Michigan City — closed
LaPorte Community School Corp. — closed
Michigan City Area Schools — closed
MSD of New Durham — 2-hour delay
NEWTON COUNTY:
North Newton School Corp. — 2-hour delay
PORTER COUNTY:
Discovery Charter School — closed
Duneland School Corp. — closed
Heartland for Kidz Preschool, Valparaiso — closed
Hilltop Neighborhood House, Valparaiso — 2-hour delay
MSD of Boone Township — closed
Portage Christian School, Portage — 2-hour delay
Portage Township Schools — closed
SELF School, Valparaiso — closed
St. Patrick Elementary School, Chesterton — closed
St. Paul Catholic School, Valparaiso —closed
Union Township School Corp. — closed
Valparaiso Community Schools — closed
OTHER:
Duneland Family YMCA Childhood Development Facility — No a.m. Y Care due to 2-hour delay at Duneland schools. Early Learning Academy will open for regular business hours.
Help at Home Day Programs, Crown Point and Valparaiso — 2-hour delay
Innovations Transportation, Merrillville — The Day Service Program is open and running on regular schedule. Innovations Transportation is operating on a 2-hour delay. South Lake County transportation is not operating today.
Porter County Government offices — 2-hour delay
Porter County Public Library System — PCPLS will be opening at 10:30 a.m.
EVENTS/MEETINGS:
N/A
Local warming centers map
UPDATED: Map: Local Warming Centers
Communities in the Region may be offering warming centers due to the frigid temperatures. These locations have been used in the past as warming centers, but be sure to call ahead to verify hours. Are we missing a location? Is a listed location no longer valid? Email our editors at newstips@nwi.com.