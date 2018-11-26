Try 3 months for $3

The following schools, businesses and services will be closed, will open late or will be closing early. Check back frequently with nwi.com for updates.

We currently gather school closure and delay information via emergencyclosingcenter.com and cancellations.com in order to update this site. You can also share closing and delay information at nwi.com/closings.

Here's a look at the schools that will be closed or will have delayed starts today. Check back here for updates as we learn of more school closures and delays in the Region.

COOK COUNTY:

Children's Place Learning Academy, Sauk Village — closed

Christ Our Savior Catholic School, South Holland — closed

District 150, South Holland — closed

District 194, Steger — closed

District 201-U, Crete-Monee Schools — closed

Illiana Christian High School, Lansing — closed

Illinois Lutheran Elementary School, Crete — closed

Mother Teresa Catholic Academy, Crete — closed

Outreach Exceptional Learning Academy, Harvey — closed

R.I.S.E. Chicago Heights/Worth, Chicago Heights — closed

St. Agnes School, Chicago Heights— closed

St. Ann School, Lansing — closed

St. John's Lutheran School, Lansing — closed

The Children's Learning Place, Lynwood  — closed

JASPER COUNTY:

N/A

LAKE COUNTY:

21st Century Charger School, Gary — 2-hour delay

Andrean High School, Merrillville — 2-hour delay

Ascension Lutheran Christian School, Gary — 2-hour delay

Bible Baptist School, Highland — 2-hour delay

Calumet Christian School, Griffith — 2-hour delay

Cedar Lake Early Learning Academy — closed

Charter School of the Dunes, Gary — 2-hour delay

City Baptist School, Hammond — closed

Crown Point Community School Corp. — closed

East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy, closed

Griffith Public Schools — 2-hour delay

Hanover Community School Corp. — closed

Lake Central School Corp. — closed

Lake Ridge New Tech Schools — closed

Merrillville Community School Corp. — closed

Plum Creek Christian Academy, Dyer — 2-hour delay

Protestant Reformed Christian School, Dyer — 2-hour delay

River Forest Community School Corp. — 2-hour delay

School City of East Chicago — closed

School Town of Munster — 2-hour delay

School Town of Highland — 2-hour delay

St. Mary Catholic Community School — 2-hour delay

St. Michael Catholic School, Schererville — closed

St. Thomas More School, Munster — 2-hour delay

Steel City Academy, Gary — 2-hour delay

Tri-Creek School Corp. — closed

LAPORTE COUNTY:

Innovations in Learning, Michigan City — closed

LaPorte Community School Corp. — closed

Michigan City Area Schools — closed

MSD of New Durham — closed

NEWTON COUNTY:

North Newton School Corp. — 2-hour delay

PORTER COUNTY:

Discovery Charter School — closed

Duneland School Corp. — closed

East Porter County School Corp. — closed

Heartland for Kidz Preschool, Valparaiso — closed

Hilltop Neighborhood House, Valparaiso — 2-hour delay

MSD of Boone Township — closed

Nativity of Our Savior School, Portage — closed

Our Littlest Angels Preschool, Valparaiso — closed

Portage Christian School, Portage — 2-hour delay

Portage Township Schools — closed

Porter Township School Corp. — closed

SELF School, Valparaiso — closed

St. Patrick Elementary School, Chesterton — closed

St. Paul Catholic School, Valparaiso —closed

Union Township School Corp. — closed

Valparaiso Community Schools — closed

OTHER:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana — Cedar Lake, Duneland, Merrillville, Portage, South Haven and all Kidstop sites are closed today.

Duneland Family YMCA Childhood Development Facility — Y Care is available at the YMCA at 9:00 am. Half day preschool classes are cancelled. The Early Learning Academy is open regular business hours.

Duneland Kindermusik — closed

Eclipse Performing Arts Centre, Chesterton — closed

Excel Driving Lessons, Valparaiso — Driving Lessons in Valparaiso are canceled.

First United Methodist Church, Valparaiso — closed

Help at Home Day Programs, Crown Point and Valparaiso — 2-hour delay

Innovations Transportation, Merrillville — The Day Service Program is open and running on regular schedule. Innovations Transportation is operating on a 2-hour delay. South Lake County transportation is not operating today.

Mental Health America of Porter County — Opening at 11 a.m. due to school closures and weather.

Our Lady of Consolation Parish, Merrillville — No religious classes

Porter County Government offices — Opening two hours late.

Porter County Public Library System — PCPLS will be opening at 10:30 a.m.

EVENTS/MEETINGS:

N/A

Local warming centers map

UPDATED: Map: Local Warming Centers

Communities in the Region may be offering warming centers due to the frigid temperatures. These locations have been used in the past as warming centers, but be sure to call ahead to verify hours. Are we missing a location? Is a listed location no longer valid? Email our editors at newstips@nwi.com.

Sledding hills in the Region

0
0
4
0
3

Tags

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.