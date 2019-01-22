Try 1 month for 99¢

The following schools, businesses and services will be closed, will open late or will be closing early. Check back frequently for updates as we learn of more school closures and delays in the Region.

We currently gather school closure and delay information via emergencyclosingcenter.com and cancellations.com in order to update this site. You can also share closing and delay information at nwi.com/closings.

COOK COUNTY:

N/A

JASPER COUNTY:

Kankakee Valley School Corp. — Early dismissal

LAKE COUNTY:

Aspire Charter Academy — 1:50 p.m. dismissal

River Forest Community School Corp. — Two-hour early dismissal

School City of Hobart — Early dismissal

Thea Bowman Leadership Academy — High school closed; elementary school open

LAPORTE COUNTY:

N/A

NEWTON COUNTY:

North Newton School Corp. — Early dismissal

South Newton School Corp. — 1 p.m. dismissal

PORTER COUNTY:

Duneland School Corp. — Two-hour early dismissal

East Porter County School Corp. — 12:45 p.m. dismissal

MSD of Boone Township — Early dismissal

Portage Township Schools — Early dismissal

SELF School, Valparaiso — Two-hour early dismissal

St. Paul Catholic School, Valparaiso — 12:30 p.m. dismissal

Union Township School Corp. — Early dismissal

Valparaiso Community Schools — Early dismissal

Valparaiso University — Early Dismissal

OTHER:

Duneland Boys & Girls Club — Closed

Gary Community School Corp. — No after school activities

Eclipse Performing Arts Centre — Closed

Michigan City Area Schools — All after-school activities have been canceled

Valparaiso Nazerene Church — Clubhouse preschool afternoon class and men's basketball canceled

EVENTS/MEETINGS:

Chesterton vs. Michigan City gymnastics — Rescheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Chesterton

Chesterton vs. Merrillville swimming and diving — Rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Chesterton

Genesius Guild of Hammond at First United Methodist Church in Hammond — Tonight's meeting is rescheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29

Michigan City vs. Crown Point swimming — Canceled, will be rescheduled

PCC Championships — Postponed

Local warming centers map

UPDATED: Map: Local Warming Centers

Communities in the Region may be offering warming centers due to the frigid temperatures. These locations have been used in the past as warming centers, but be sure to call ahead to verify hours. Are we missing a location? Is a listed location no longer valid? Email our editors at newstips@nwi.com.

