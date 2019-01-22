The following schools, businesses and services will be closed, will open late or will be closing early. Check back frequently for updates as we learn of more school closures and delays in the Region.
We currently gather school closure and delay information via emergencyclosingcenter.com and cancellations.com in order to update this site. You can also share closing and delay information at nwi.com/closings.
COOK COUNTY:
N/A
JASPER COUNTY:
Kankakee Valley School Corp. — Early dismissal
LAKE COUNTY:
Aspire Charter Academy — 1:50 p.m. dismissal
River Forest Community School Corp. — Two-hour early dismissal
School City of Hobart — Early dismissal
Thea Bowman Leadership Academy — High school closed; elementary school open
LAPORTE COUNTY:
N/A
NEWTON COUNTY:
North Newton School Corp. — Early dismissal
South Newton School Corp. — 1 p.m. dismissal
PORTER COUNTY:
Duneland School Corp. — Two-hour early dismissal
East Porter County School Corp. — 12:45 p.m. dismissal
MSD of Boone Township — Early dismissal
Portage Township Schools — Early dismissal
SELF School, Valparaiso — Two-hour early dismissal
St. Paul Catholic School, Valparaiso — 12:30 p.m. dismissal
Union Township School Corp. — Early dismissal
Valparaiso Community Schools — Early dismissal
Valparaiso University — Early Dismissal
OTHER:
Duneland Boys & Girls Club — Closed
Gary Community School Corp. — No after school activities
Eclipse Performing Arts Centre — Closed
Michigan City Area Schools — All after-school activities have been canceled
Valparaiso Nazerene Church — Clubhouse preschool afternoon class and men's basketball canceled
EVENTS/MEETINGS:
Chesterton vs. Michigan City gymnastics — Rescheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Chesterton
Chesterton vs. Merrillville swimming and diving — Rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Chesterton
Genesius Guild of Hammond at First United Methodist Church in Hammond — Tonight's meeting is rescheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29
Michigan City vs. Crown Point swimming — Canceled, will be rescheduled
PCC Championships — Postponed
Local warming centers map
UPDATED: Map: Local Warming Centers
Communities in the Region may be offering warming centers due to the frigid temperatures. These locations have been used in the past as warming centers, but be sure to call ahead to verify hours. Are we missing a location? Is a listed location no longer valid? Email our editors at newstips@nwi.com.