Chris Artim, left, of Dyer, receives help from Bob Kerwin, also of Dyer, with cutting apart and removing a tree that fell on top of his house Monday. Residents on Willow Lane say a tornado moved through the block and caused damage to properties.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

DYER — Dyer officials are in “clean up mode” following Monday’s tornado that left streets littered across town.

Dyer Police Chief David Hein said police and town officials have been removing uprooted trees and debris from roads and sidewalks since late Monday. Crews were out Tuesday morning to finish clearing the area.

“We fared very well for a touchdown,” Hein said, adding there was no significant structural damage reported.

No injuries were reported to police.

Hein said the biggest issue the department faced was working around curious drivers following the storms.

“We had a lot of people driving around the effect area, which hampered and effected emergency traffic,” Hein said. “We know it’s fascinating, but you need to stay inside and safe.”

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dyer about 4:30 p.m. NWS meteorologist Lee Carlaw said Monday’s twister touched down briefly, leaving an estimated 75- to 100-yard track. 

Carlaw called the Dyer touchdown "extremely brief and short lived," in a previous Times report.

Public Works Director Jeff Dzurovcak said the south side of town was effected the most, with down trees and branches scattered across roads and neighborhoods. There was no damage to town equipment, he said.

A series of severe thunderstorms are predicted to hit the Region through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service. Isolated severe storms are possible tonight with gusty winds near 60 mph.

“We are always trying to be ready for the next event. It’s been a busy month, nonstop. We are taking everything on day at a time,” Dzurovcak said.

