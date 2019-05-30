{{featured_button_text}}
Flood
MUNSTER — The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the Little Calumet River near Hohman Avenue in Munster through the morning.

Officials estimate the river will rise to almost 11.6 feet. At 9 p.m. Wednesday, the river was at 11.4 feet.

Action stage is 11.5 feet, while the flood stage is 12 feet.

The advisory, which is for parts of the river at Hohman Avenue in Munster and from Cline Avenue in Hammond to Thorn Creek in South Holland, is based on the observed and forecast precipitation for the next 24 to 48 hours.

If residents encounter a flooded roadway, they are encouraged to find an alternate route.

