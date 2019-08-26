Commuters in Northwest Indiana can expect widespread showers — some heavy — and scattered thunderstorms before noon today, according to the National Weather Service.
Localized flooding is possible during the morning commute and NWS advises drivers to allow for extra commute time.
Scattered showers are possible in the late afternoon to early evening, with a better chance of thunderstorms in the evening and overnight hours.
Temperatures will be in the high 70s, but today isn't the day for a beach visit. The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous swim conditions on Illinois beaches, especially north of Chicago, due to gusty winds creating high waves and rip currents.
A couple of severe storms with a threat of gusty winds are possible from late afternoon through tonight. Winds could reach up to 60 mph.
Radar this morning shows the "twist" of an approaching weather disturbance. Areas outlined in yellow will see frequent heavier showers & embedded thunderstorms through 11 a.m. Looking east, including the heart of Chicago, heavier rates will occur but more temporary. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/sbEnRkzLNF— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 26, 2019
