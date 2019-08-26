{{featured_button_text}}
High waves on Lake Michigan

High winds cause Lake Michigan waves at Marquette Park beach.

 John Luke, The Times

Commuters in Northwest Indiana can expect widespread showers — some heavy — and scattered thunderstorms before noon today, according to the National Weather Service.

Localized flooding is possible during the morning commute and NWS advises drivers to allow for extra commute time.

Scattered showers are possible in the late afternoon to early evening, with a better chance of thunderstorms in the evening and overnight hours.

Temperatures will be in the high 70s, but today isn't the day for a beach visit. The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous swim conditions on Illinois beaches, especially north of Chicago, due to gusty winds creating high waves and rip currents.

A couple of severe storms with a threat of gusty winds are possible from late afternoon through tonight. Winds could reach up to 60 mph.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

Porter County General Assignment Reporter

Emily covers Porter County news and features for The Times. A transplant from NW Ohio to NWI, Emily loves talking to people and hearing their stories. She graduated from the University of Toledo in 2018 and believes all dogs are good dogs.