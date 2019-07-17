{{featured_button_text}}
Hot weather generic stock

Children cool off at the Wicker Park Memorial Splash Pad at Wicker Memorial Park in Highland.

 Times file photo

With temperatures expected to reach the upper 90s, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Region, starting Thursday afternoon until Saturday evening.

NWS officials said the hot temperatures and high humidity levels make for a potentially dangerous combination, especially for the elderly, children, pets and those with pre-existing heath conditions. 

"Have a cool place to shelter from the heat. Avoid outdoor activity, especially strenuous ones, during the peak heating times of the day," officials said. "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors."

The 3-day warning will also extend to parts of Northern Illinois, officials said. 

Map: Local Cooling Centers

Map: Local Cooling Centers

Communities in the Region may be offering cooling centers due to the hot temperatures. These locations have been used in the past as warming centers, but be sure to call ahead to verify hours. Are we missing a location? Is a listed location no longer valid? Email our editors at newstips@nwi.com.

contributed

Pax Center

Location: 605 Washington St., LaPorte

contributed

Salvation Army

Location: 513 W. Chicago Ave, East Chicago

Valparaiso YMCA

  • Laura Lane

Address: 1202 Cumberland Crossing, Valparaiso, Ind. 46383

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times.