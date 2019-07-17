With temperatures expected to reach the upper 90s, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Region, starting Thursday afternoon until Saturday evening.
NWS officials said the hot temperatures and high humidity levels make for a potentially dangerous combination, especially for the elderly, children, pets and those with pre-existing heath conditions.
"Have a cool place to shelter from the heat. Avoid outdoor activity, especially strenuous ones, during the peak heating times of the day," officials said. "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors."
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
The 3-day warning will also extend to parts of Northern Illinois, officials said.
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Map: Local Cooling Centers
Map: Local Cooling Centers
Communities in the Region may be offering cooling centers due to the hot temperatures. These locations have been used in the past as warming centers, but be sure to call ahead to verify hours. Are we missing a location? Is a listed location no longer valid? Email our editors at newstips@nwi.com.
Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.