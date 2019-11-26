{{featured_button_text}}
High waves on Lake Michigan STOCK

High winds cause Lake Michigan waves at Marquette Park beach.

 John Luke, The Times

The National Weather Service issued a high wind watch for Northwest Indiana until Wednesday evening.

Officials said a powerful storm system will bring "a period of very strong winds" to the Region. Gusts are expected to reach speeds of 30-40 mph, with the possibility of 60 mph.

"Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roadways," officials said. "Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds."

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Rain is expected later this afternoon, with thunderstorms possible overnight.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Gallery: Weather in Northwest Indiana

+174 Gallery: 2019 weather in Northwest Indiana

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
1
1
0

Tags

Morning Cops/Breaking News Reporter

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.