The National Weather Service issued a high wind watch for Northwest Indiana until Wednesday evening.
Officials said a powerful storm system will bring "a period of very strong winds" to the Region. Gusts are expected to reach speeds of 30-40 mph, with the possibility of 60 mph.
"Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roadways," officials said. "Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds."
Rain is expected later this afternoon, with thunderstorms possible overnight.