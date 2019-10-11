Temperatures plunged across Northwest Indiana Friday as a cold front swept across the Midwest, bringing blustery rain and reminding Region residents that winter is coming.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to be barely above freezing early Saturday morning; a sharp difference from the upper 60s felt through midday Friday across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
In Illinois, the National Weather Service issued freeze warnings from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday for the far northern and and western Chicago suburbs, up to Wisconsin and west through Iowa and Missouri, and into Nebraska, Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
Southern Illinois and the Evansville, Indiana, region were under frost advisories from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. The weather service said frost also was possible early Saturday south of U.S. 30 in Northwest Indiana.
Following the morning chill, temperatures are expected to rise into the low 50s Saturday, with wind gusts of 30 to 35 miles per hour in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Region residents should expect high temperatures in the 50s for most of next week, with overnight lows in the high 30s or low 40s.
The weather service is forecasting that high temperatures next weekend will rise into the 60s in Northwest Indiana.
It could be worse. North Dakota officials were forced to shut down travel in the central and eastern regions of the state Friday, as an early season blizzard dumped up to two feet of heavy snow and caused whiteout conditions on highways.