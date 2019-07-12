The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is warning of poor air quality due to high ozone levels expected Saturday throughout the Region.
IDEM has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Saturday across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
IDEM cautioned senior citizens, children and people with respiratory conditions to limit outdoor activity that day due to forecasted high ozone levels. Anyone with a heart or lung condition should avoid strenuous work outdoors.
"Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather bake vehicle exhaust, factory emissions and gasoline vapors. Ozone in the upper atmosphere blocks ultraviolet radiation, but ozone near the ground is a lung irritant that can cause coughing and breathing difficulties," according to IDEM.
IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone by making simple changes to their daily habits. You can:
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation. Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip. Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m. Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds. Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
IDEM's forecast also covers counties in central, west central, southeast and southwest Indiana.
The state department examines weather patterns and current ozone readings to make daily air quality forecasts. To learn more about ozone or sign up for air quality forecasts, visit
smogwatch.in.gov. Gallery: Severe weather in Northwest Indiana
UPDATE: Flood warning issued by National Weather Service for 4 counties
High floodwater all-but closed a roadway near White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point.
Marc Chase, The Times
UPDATE: Flood warning issued by National Weather Service for 4 counties
A plumber’s utility truck stops near floodwater before turning around and detouring near White Hawk Country Club.
Marc Chase, The Times
UPDATE: Flood warning issued by National Weather Service for 4 counties
High floodwater all-but closed a roadway near White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point.
Marc Chase, The Times
UPDATE: Flood warning issued by National Weather Service for 4 counties
High floodwater all-but closed a roadway near White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point.
Marc Chase, The Times
UPDATE: Flood warning issued by National Weather Service for 4 counties
A Crown Point public works truck makes its way through more than a foot of floodwater near White Hawk Country Club.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flood warning issued by National Weather Service for 4 counties
Overnight rains have flooded a roadway and many residential lots on Burr Street in rural Lake County Thursday morning near East 173rd Avenue.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flood warning issued by National Weather Service for 4 counties
Overnight rains have flooded a roadway and many residential lots on Burr Street in rural Lake County Thursday morning near East 173rd Avenue.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flood warning issued by National Weather Service for 4 counties
Overnight rains have flooded a roadway and many residential lots on Burr Street in rural Lake County Thursday morning near East 173rd Avenue.
Marc Chase, The Times
Storms
Storms roll through Valparaiso Monday.
Hilary Thomas
Storms
Storms roll through Valparaiso Monday.
Hilary Thomas
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Samantha Sheets
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Samantha Sheets
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Provided
Storms
Storms roll through Hammond Monday
Jerry Smith, Weather Scoop Media LLC Chaser
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Hammond Monday.
Jerry Smith, Weather Scoop Media LLC Chaser
Storms
Storms roll through Hammond Monday.
Jerry Smith, Weather Scoop Media LLC Chaser
Storms
Storms roll through Hammond Monday.
Jerry Smith, Weather Scoop Media LLC Chaser
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Lisa Bennett
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Lisa Bennett
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Wayne and Rachel Hiestand
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Wayne and Rachel Hiestand
Storms
Storms roll through Hessville Monday.
Tina Rybolt
Storms
Storms roll through Hessville Monday.
Tina Rybolt
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Westville Monday.
Lynne Anne
Storms
Storms roll through the Sagamore subdivision in Valparaiso Monday.
Provided
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Northwest Indiana Monday.
Ed Stojancevich
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Crown Point Monday.
Edward Reising
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Crown Point Monday.
Edward Reising
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Crown Point Monday.
Edward Reising
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Crown Point Monday.
Edward Reising
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Crown Point Monday.
Edward Reising
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Crown Point Monday.
Edward Reising
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Crown Point Monday.
Edward Reising
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Crown Point Monday.
Edward Reising
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Crown Point Monday.
Edward Reising
Storms
Storm clouds are spotted on Interstate 65 in Merrillville Monday.
Kris Giba
Storms
Storm clouds are spotted on Interstate 65 in Merrillville Monday.
Kris Giba
Storms
Storms roll through Dyer Monday.
Chris Dobrzeniecki
Storms
Storms roll through Dyer Monday.
Chris Dobrzeniecki
Storms
Storms roll through Dyer Monday.
Chris Dobrzeniecki
Storms
Storms roll through Dyer Monday.
Chris Dobrzeniecki
Storms
A funnel cloud is spotted outside the Merrillville Home Depot Monday.
Erin Hostinsky
Storms
Storms roll through Morgan Township Monday.
Karrigan Horton
Storms
Storms roll through Morgan Township Monday.
Karrigan Horton
Storms
Storms roll through Morgan Township Monday.
Karrigan Horton
Storms
Storms roll through Morgan Township Monday.
Karrigan Horton
Storms
Storms roll through Morgan Township Monday.
Karrigan Horton
Storms
A funnel cloud is spotted Monday near Porter Regional Hospital.
Tiffany Bailey
Storms
The sun sets following storms that rolled through the Region Monday.
Jessica
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Jessica
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Jessica
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Jessica
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Jessica
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Jessica
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Jessica
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Jessica
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Jessica
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Jessica
Storms
Storms roll through Northwest Indiana Monday.
Lindsay Green
Storms
Storms roll through Northwest Indiana Monday.
Lindsay Green
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Crown Point Monday.
Rachel Vaught
Storm
Storm clouds roll through Winfield Monday.
Karina Buenavides
Storm
Storm clouds roll through Winfield Monday.
Karina Buenavides
Storms
A storm rolls through the Region Monday.
Paul Nemecek
Storms
A storm rolls through the Region Monday.
Susie Hovanec
Storms
Storms roll through Crown Point Monday.
Jessica Messler
Storms
Storms roll through Crown Point Monday.
Jessica Messler
Storms
Storms roll through Crown Point Monday.
Jessica Messler
Storms
Storm clouds roll through the Silverleaf subdivision at 101st and Calumet in St. John Monday.
Pam Tentinger
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Highland Monday.
Candice Rosenbalm
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Highland Monday.
Candice Rosenbalm
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Highland Monday.
Candice Rosenbalm
Storms
Storm clouds roll into Portage Monday.
Ricky Thompson Jr.
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Crown Point.
Dave
Storms
Storms roll through the Hawthorne neighborhood in Valparaiso Monday.
Linda Boxum
Storms
Storm clouds roll into St. John MOnday.
Jeanne Nowacki
Storms
Storms caused flooding in Northwest Indiana Monday.
Roslyn Bourne
Storms
Storms caused flooding in Northwest Indiana Monday.
Roslyn Bourne
Storms
A funnel cloud is spotted in Crown Point Monday.
Amanda Weills
Storms
A funnel cloud is spotted in the Pennington subdivision in Dyer Monday.
Jeromy Sauls
Storms
Storms roll through the Pennington subdivision in Dyer Monday.
Jeromy Sauls
Storms
Storms roll through the Pennington subdivision in Dyer Monday.
Jeromy Sauls
Storms
Storms roll through the Pennington subdivision in Dyer Monday.
Jeromy Sauls
Storms
Storms roll through the Pennington subdivision in Dyer Monday.
Jeromy Sauls
Storms
A funnel cloud is spotted in Dyer Monday.
Lindsey Kolakoski
Storms
A funnel cloud is spotted near Porter Hospital Monday.
John Walton
Storms
Funnel clouds are spotted by the Kmart in Valparaiso Monday.
John Walton
Gallery: Dyer Storm Damage
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Dyer Storm Damage
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Dyer Storm Damage
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Dyer Storm Damage
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Dyer Storm Damage
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Dyer Storm Damage
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Dyer Storm Damage
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Dyer Storm Damage
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Dyer Storm Damage
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Dyer Storm Damage
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Dyer Storm Damage
Kale Wilk, The Times
Dyer Storm Damage
Barb Butcher, of Dyer, helps clean up debris, including roof shingles, Monday after a reported tornado traveled through a portion of Dyer.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Dyer Storm Damage
A lawn ornament is left standing amid damage to the home of Chris and Judy Artim Monday in Dyer.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Dyer Storm Damage
Neighbors work to remove a large tree branch and other debris from a home Monday on Sycamore Drive in Dyer. Residents reported a tornado moved through the neighborhood and caused damage to their properties.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Dyer Storm Damage
Chris Artim, of Dyer, surveys the damage in his backyard after a reported tornado traveled through Willow Lane Monday in Dyer.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Dyer Storm Damage
The top part of a tree is strewn on top of a back patio Monday in Dyer at the home of Barb Butcher. Residents reported a tornado moved through a Dyer subdivision and caused damage to their homes.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Dyer Storm Damage
Chris Artim, left, of Dyer, receives help from Bob Kerwin, also of Dyer, with cutting apart and removing a tree that fell on top of his house Monday. Residents on Willow Lane say a tornado moved through the block and caused damage to properties.
Kale Wilk, The Times
storm damage
A tree down outside the Porter Township home of Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South.
Provided
Storm damage
A tree down outside the Porter Township home of Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South.
Provided
Uprooted tree
A large tree was uprooted Saturday afternoon from high winds, a Hebron couple said.
Provided by Debby Cacovski
Tree uprooted
A couple in Hebron said a large tree in their yard was uprooted from the strong winds Saturday afternoon.
Provided by Debby Cacovski
Flooding
Rising floodwater near 27th Avenue and Oklahoma Street surrounds several houses in Lake Station Thursday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flooding
A man drives his pickup truck Thursday through a virtual lake formed in a residential yard near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Oklahoma Street in Lake Station.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flooding
Water overtakes the roadway near 27th Avenue and Wyoming Street in Lake Station on Thursday. Some homes in the area are surrounded by rising floodwaters.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flooding
Floodwater surrounds houses Thursday near 27th Avenue and Oklahoma Street in Lake Station.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flooding
A man drives his pickup truck Thursday through a virtual lake formed in a residential yard near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Oklahoma Street in Lake Station.
Marc Chase, The Times
Hobart Flooding
High water covers parts of Hobart’s Lakefront Park Wednesday following two days of rain in the Region.
John Luke, The Times
Porter County Flooding
High water covers part of Porter County Road 450 North just west of 475 West Wednesday following two days of rain that left some low-lying areas around the Region under water.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart Flooding
High water covers parts of the gazebo and walkway at Hobart Lakefront Park Wednesday following two days of rain in the Region.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart Flooding
Mark Ruiz, of Hobart, photographs high water at the dam near Hobart’s Festival Park on Wednesday.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart Flooding
High water flows over the dam on Hobart’s Lake George near Festival Park Wednesday following two days of rain in the region.
John Luke, The Times
Zao Island
Flooding is seen at Zao Island in Valparaiso. Ryan Wright, general manager, says they've struggled with high water for years, but it'll be gone in a couple days.
John Luke, The Times
Zao Island
Flooding is seen at Zao Island in Valparaiso. Ryan Wright, general manager, says they've struggled with high water for years, but it'll be gone in a couple days.
John Luke, The Times
Flooding
Vehicles navigate standing water in the 6800 block of Taft Street in Merrillville Wednesday.
Sarah Reese, The Times
Flooding
Floodwater is seen in a yard in the 6800 block of Taft Street in Merrillville Wednesday.
Sarah Reese, The Times
Hobart lakefront
Lake George in Hobart overflows Wednesday following heavy rain.
John Luke, The Times
Flooding
A car stalls in floodwaters behind the Home Depot in Schererville on Wednesday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flooding
A pickup truck drives through floodwaters behind the Home Depot in Schererville on Wednesday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flooding
Heavy rain causes flooding Wednesday near Wheeler High School.
Photo provided by Jessica Annjeannette Steege
Flooding
Heavy rain causes flooding Wednesday near Wheeler High School.
Photo provided by Jessica Annjeannette Steege
Flooding
Heavy rain causes flooding Wednesday near Wheeler High School.
Photo provided by Jessica Annjeannette Steege
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.