Kankakee Valley REMC had 1,000 customers out at one point south of Knox, in Pulaski County and near North Judson, said spokeswoman Amanda Steeb.
All but 314 customers had power restored by midmorning, she said.
Emergency response officials in Lake and Porter counties were not aware of any significant problems in their areas, according to Martin Stevens, with the Lake County Homeland Security & Emergency Management Agency.
Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said she woke Thursday morning to find large section of a tree down outside her Porter Township home and lying partially on top of a couple vehicles.
She said she also noticed a large branch torn down off a nearby oak tree and said the county highway department knew of just two trees down that have since been cleared.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.