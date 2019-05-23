{{featured_button_text}}

The heavy thunderstorms that tore through the area overnight spared much of the Region from damage, but left widespread power outages to the south and northeast, according to utility officials.

NIPSCO had 33,800 customers without power overnight northeast of the Region, with nearly 28,000 still out by 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the company's Public Affairs Manager Dana Berkes.

The path of the outages appear to start south of the Region and then head northeast toward Michigan, she said.

Whiting had 2,218 customers without power as of 9 a.m., according to the company's online outage map.

Jasper County REMC had 1,100 customers out at the peak of the storm, primarily in the DeMotte and Wheatfield areas, said CEO Bryan Washburn.

That number was down under 150 by mid morning, he said.

"It's going to take a little while to get to those," Washburn said.

The outages are primarily the result of trees down on power lines and lightning, he said.

Kankakee Valley REMC had 1,000 customers out at one point south of Knox, in Pulaski County and near North Judson, said spokeswoman Amanda Steeb.

All but 314 customers had power restored by midmorning, she said.

Emergency response officials in Lake and Porter counties were not aware of any significant problems in their areas, according to Martin Stevens, with the Lake County Homeland Security & Emergency Management Agency.

Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said she woke Thursday morning to find large section of a tree down outside her Porter Township home and lying partially on top of a couple vehicles.

She said she also noticed a large branch torn down off a nearby oak tree and said the county highway department knew of just two trees down that have since been cleared.

