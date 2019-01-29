With potentially life-threatening wind chills and record-breaking temperatures, Northwest Indiana officials are advising residents to stay in and prepare for the winter weather.
“If you can, stay indoors. Do not leave. As little as five minutes can cause frost bite,” Hobart Fire Department Lt. John Reitz said.
Furnace maintenance
Homeowners with high-efficiency furnaces need to check on outdoor vents to ensure there is no blockage by snow.
Natural gas meters also need to stay clear. Meters buried with snow or covered in ice can affect the function and safety of the meter.
A blocked dryer, furnace, fireplace, or water heater inlet/outlet can lead to equipment shutdown, damage or carbon monoxide build up, according to Lake County E-911.
“Carbon monoxide poising is one of our greatest concerns this time of year with the cold,” said Steve Spelk, Griffith Fire Department’s fire inspector.
Carbon monoxide is an odorless gas that escapes from appliances containing motors that burn fuel.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, common symptoms of gas poisoning include headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.
Spelk said it’s important to be “pro-active” before extreme weather hits by ensuring vents are clean and furnaces are toned. Also to make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are installed and working.
If a furnace goes out, immediately put in a repair call to the appliance company or community maintenance.
“A big don’t is running appliance that heat, but are not made to heat a home, like ovens that can cause carbon monoxide build up in a home,” said Lakes of Four Seasons Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Jason Gikas.
“People should centralize in one area and block any draft windows and doors.”
Space heaters can help heat a home if needed, but must be used with caution.
Lake County E-911 advises residents to only use heaters made for interior use and keep flammable items at least 3 feet away from the source.
Prevent frozen pipes
Water pipes are at risk of freezing.
The Griffith Fire Department advises residents to do the following to prevent problems:
- Let water drip from faucets
- Close inside valves supplying water to outdoor faucets and hookups
- Open outdoor faucets to allow residual water to drain
- Keep garage doors closed to help protect water pipes located in the garage
- Open the doors on cabinets where plumbing is located
The Fire Department also recommends keeping heat in a home set at a minimum of 55 degrees.
Avoid scammers
Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said it’s important to frequently check on family, friends or neighbors, especially elderly members who may fall target to scam home visits and phone calls.
“If anyone comes to your door stating they need to check your furnace or threatens that your utilities may be shut off, call 911 immediately,” Kellogg said.
“Occasionally, utility workers are present in communities doing repairs. However, a legitimate utility worker, such as someone from NIPSCO, will never mind the police verifying their identity for the safety of their customers.”
Phone scams are the most common scams used against the elderly, according to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.
Kellogg said the best thing to do is to “always check your sources,” with phone calls, adding to “never take anyone on their word, especially during these times.”
If you need help
Many schools and municipal offices delayed classes or closed because of the weather.
Residents who find themselves in potentially life-threatening emergencies should call 911. Nonemergency callers should dial 219-660-0000 in most of Lake County or 219-322-5000 in Cedar Lake and Schererville.