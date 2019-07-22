{{featured_button_text}}
Beach safety stock

A Whihala Beach lifeguard pulls swimming buoys from Lake Michigan earlier this month.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

With northern winds expected to reach 25 to 30 mph, the National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement and lakeshore flood advisory for Lake and Porter counties, with waves ranging in height from 5 to 8 feet.

Visitors are urged to stay out of the water at all Lake Michigan beaches due to the dangerous swimming conditions presented by the strong rip and structural currents, which can sweep people into deeper areas of the lake.

NWS officials also warn beachgoers and residents to be aware of possible flooding around the lower areas of the lakeshore until early Tuesday.

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.