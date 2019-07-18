{{featured_button_text}}
Beating the heat

Region residents seek relief from Wednesday's heat at Whihala Beach in Whiting.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

A three-day, excessive heat warning issued Wednesday morning by the National Weather Service is now underway in Northwest Indiana for Thursday through Saturday.

Rain, thunderstorms and hail are in the forecast today. Strong to severe storms are possible, according to NWS officials, with the biggest threats being damaging winds and heavy rainfall with localized flooding.

This is in addition to high temperatures that are expected to reach the upper 90s with heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees, which prompted the Region-wide warning that also extends to parts of Northern Illinois, according to NWS officials.

Almost 2-year-old Aria Guzman, of Highland, plays in the cool waters of Lake Michigan at Whihala Beach in Whiting.

"Have a cool place to shelter from the heat. Avoid outdoor activity, especially strenuous ones, during the peak heating times of the day," officials said. "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors."

NWS officials said hot weather and high humidity can make for a potentially dangerous combination, especially for the elderly, children, pets and those with pre-existing heath conditions.

Early Thursday, more than 1,800 Schererville residents were without power, according to NIPSCO's website. But the outages were quickly reduced to one person as of 9 a.m.

A NIPSCO spokesperson said it wasn't weather-related and that a squirrel got into a substation, which blew a transformer in the area and prompted the black-out.

Detective Cmdr. Jeffrey Cook said this affected traffic lights on U.S. 30 and U.S. 41 near Indianapolis Boulevard, causing heavy delays in the area. But all lights are "back on functioning as normal now."

About 1,600 people in Gary and 600 people in Hammond were without power as of 9:15 a.m.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

Map: Local Cooling Centers

Communities in the Region may be offering cooling centers due to the hot temperatures. These locations have been used in the past as warming centers, but be sure to call ahead to verify hours. Are we missing a location? Is a listed location no longer valid? Email our editors at newstips@nwi.com.

contributed

Pax Center

Location: 605 Washington St., LaPorte

contributed

Salvation Army

Location: 513 W. Chicago Ave, East Chicago

Valparaiso YMCA

  • Laura Lane

Address: 1202 Cumberland Crossing, Valparaiso, Ind. 46383

 

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.