Storms early Friday may be just a prelude to what's in store tonight and early Saturday, forecasters said.
Lake County in Indiana and several counties in Illinois will be under a flash flood watch from 7 p.m. Friday through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The storms expected Friday night could produce 1 to 2 inches of rainfall per hour, which may lead to flash flooding or rises on local rivers.
A flash flood watch means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding, the weather service said. Residents should monitor forecasts and be prepared to act.
NIPSCO customers in Valparaiso and Crown Point found themselves without power Friday morning, after storms that produced thunder and lightning moved through the area.
The outages in Valparaiso prompted Valparaiso Community Schools to close Benjamin Franklin Middle School and start school two hours late at Central Elementary School. All other Valparaiso schools started on time.
NIPSCO crews restored power to nearly 1,300 customers in Valparaiso just before 8 a.m.
The cause of the outages had not yet been determined, NIPSCO spokeswoman Dana Berkes said.
In Crown Point, about 220 customers were affected by an outage that began about 6:15 a.m. Power was later restored.
No information was available yet on the cause of the outage in Crown Point.
Southeast of the Region, fewer than 1,100 NIPSCO customers remained without power after storms Thursday morning. At the height of the outages, a total of 35,000 customers along a line from Morocco to Warsaw to Angola were affected, NIPSCO said.